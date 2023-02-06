Peter Nilles, 87, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Douglas Klein will celebrate Mass. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa, with military honors provided by the Wasmer American Legion Post 241 of Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin after the Parish Rosary at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will be a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO