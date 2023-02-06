Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
Gene Harms – Citizen of the Day
Gene Harms of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Gene is 2023 Schuster Company Driver of the Year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Susan Marcine Ahrendt (Hames)
Susan Marcine Ahrendt (Hames) “Sue”, 62, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on February 4th, 2023 at Palisade Healthcare Community in Garretson, South Dakota with her loving husband Wayne by her side. Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, February...
KLEM
Peter Nilles
Peter Nilles, 87, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Douglas Klein will celebrate Mass. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa, with military honors provided by the Wasmer American Legion Post 241 of Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin after the Parish Rosary at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will be a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Sioux City Bed Bath and Beyond closing
Sioux City's Bed Bath and Beyond location will be closing its doors in the latest wave of store closings.
kicdam.com
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
nwestiowa.com
Grant Township gets Sheldon council heated
SHELDON—Things are getting a little heated between Grant Township and the Sheldon Fire Co. Last year the Sheldon Fire Co. negotiated a one-year agreement with Grant Township for $775 per section for fire coverage, but that was when George Boerhave was in charge of the township. Leroy Kreykes is now the chair of Grant Township, and agreement with the Sheldon Fire Co. is up for renegotiation.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, February 7, 2023
A 2-year-old boy was injured in a tractor accident near Craig, in Plymouth County, Monday afternoon. The Plymouth County Sheriff says the 2-year-old was riding on a tractor with his father, who was the driver. The driver became distracted and the child fell to the ground. The child was partially run over by the back wheel of the tractor.
KCRG.com
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
nwestiowa.com
Law firm hires Sheldon native Van Holland
SHELDON—Ever since Avery Van Holland earned her law degree, she knew she wanted to return home to Sheldon. She even knew what firm she wanted to work for as well. Van Holland got her wish. Not only was she able to return home, she was hired to practice law at Heidman Law Firm in Tom Whorley’s office in Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Bethany De Ruyter new program director
ROCK VALLEY—As of early January, Rock Valley resident Bethany De Ruyter is the new director of Foster Grandparents & Senior Companions of Greater Siouxland. “I just have a passion for the elderly population,” the 29-year-old said. De Ruyter is replacing Jessie Huitink, who served as program director for...
Plymouth County Sheriff warning of potential scams
The sheriff's office advised that if something seems too good to be true it probably is too good to be true.
agupdate.com
Top market lamb comes from Hawarden, Iowa
Cooper Jackson from Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 18 lambs in four classes. People are also reading…. Reagan Rodgers from Savannah, Mo., exhibited the reserve...
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County 2-year-old injured in tractor accident
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County 2-year-old was injured after being partially run over by a tractor. The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says that on February 6, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., they received a call about a 2-year-old that was run over by a tractor in the Craig area.
kicdam.com
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
Authorities investigating billboard stolen in Sioux County
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a recent theft.
Sioux City’s solid waste collection contract ending soon
Sioux City's contract for solid waste collection and recycling is set to expire June 30th.
Comments / 0