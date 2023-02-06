INST - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13, after market close. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $121.3 million, indicating growth of 9.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The upside can be attributed to strength in Subscription and support segment’s revenues (owing to continued momentum within the core Canvas LMS product as well as strong upsell and cross-sell of other products). Professional services and other segment’s revenues might have also aided results (driven by solid implementation and training services delivery in the higher education business).

12 HOURS AGO