Zacks.com
ATI's Earnings In Line With Estimates in Q4, Revenues Beat
ATI Inc. (. ATI - Free Report) reported earnings of $76.9 million or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $29.8 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales...
Zacks.com
Model N (MODN) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues
MODN - Free Report) reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both the bottom and top lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate driven by the successful transition to a SAAS platform as part of its transformation to a cloud company. With a healthy contribution from all of its growth levers, the company expects this momentum to continue in the impending quarters.
Zacks.com
Macerich (MAC) Q4 FFO Beats, Revenues Miss, Stock Down
MAC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per share of 53 cents, excluding financing expenses in relation to Chandler Freehold, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure matched the prior-year quarter’s tally. Our estimate for the same was pegged at 51 cents.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q4 Earnings?
MTD - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 10. For the fourth quarter, MTD projects sales growth of 7% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating a fall of 1.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
Zacks.com
Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses
AMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $7.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03. The bottom line grew 19.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $6.45. Results were aided by lower expenses, partly offset by a decline in...
Zacks.com
QIAGEN's (QGEN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down
QIAGEN N.V.’s (. QGEN - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 53 cents (55 cents at constant exchange rate or CER), down 28% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring items...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Ardmore Shipping (ASC) in Q4 Earnings?
ASC - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 14, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings record of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters while reporting in-line earnings in the remaining one. The average beat is 17.42%. The...
Zacks.com
These 3 Tech Companies Boast Strong Growth Outlooks
ANET - Free Report) , Splunk (. MDB - Free Report) – all carry rock-solid growth outlooks. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three year-to-date, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. In addition to solid growth trajectories, all three have witnessed positive earnings...
Zacks.com
Instructure (INST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
INST - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13, after market close. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $121.3 million, indicating growth of 9.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The upside can be attributed to strength in Subscription and support segment’s revenues (owing to continued momentum within the core Canvas LMS product as well as strong upsell and cross-sell of other products). Professional services and other segment’s revenues might have also aided results (driven by solid implementation and training services delivery in the higher education business).
Zacks.com
Yum China (YUMC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
YUMC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top line declined while the bottom line increased. During the quarter, the company’s operations were affected by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The scattered outbreaks of COVID-19 in major regions of...
Zacks.com
Breaking Down the Q4 Scorecard and the Evolving Earnings Outlook
Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. For the 300 S&P 500 companies that have reported Q4...
Zacks.com
CME Group (CME) Q4 Earnings Top on Higher Trading Volume
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. The bottom line increased 15.7% year over year. Quarterly results benefited from an increase in trading volumes. Average daily volume increased in four of its six...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for Wabtec (WAB) in Q4 Earnings?
WAB - Free Report) , is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average beat being 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies...
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TTE - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.97 (€2.93) per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share by 1.4%. The bottom line improved 17% from the year-ago figure of $2.55 (€2.19) per share. The year-over-year improvement was due to an increase in commodity prices.
Zacks.com
3 MedTech Stocks Likely to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
So far, the fourth-quarter reporting cycle has displayed a year-over-year improvement for the MedTech companies within the broader Medical sector. The handful of MedTech stocks that have released their earnings so far showed market share gain within their base businesses through the months of the fourth quarter compared with 2021, following three years of COVID-induced debacle. Amid the ongoing macroeconomic headwind, this was solely due to the reduction in the severity of COVID-19 despite the emergence of new virus variants in limited geographies.
Zacks.com
Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
WERN - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of 99 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. However, the bottom line fell 13% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $861.5 million outperformed the...
Zacks.com
Highwoods' (HIW) Q4 FFO Matches Estimates, Revenues Beat
HIW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 96 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s $1.06. We estimated FFO per share for fourth-quarter 2022 to be 96 cents. Quarterly results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues...
Zacks.com
Omnicom's (OMC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
OMC - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $2.09 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 7.2% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.9% and increased slightly year over year.
Zacks.com
Will Healthy Revenue Growth Buoy Arista (ANET) Q4 Earnings?
ANET - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.1%, with the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20 cents. Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.
Zacks.com
H&R Block's (HRB) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat
HRB - Free Report) reported a second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $1.37, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. The company had suffered a loss of $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $166.4 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 11% and...
