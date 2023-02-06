Read full article on original website
Shania Twain debuts red hair at Grammy Awards
Shania Twain wanted to “pop on the top” at the Grammy Awards. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ hitmaker turned heads on the red carpet at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles at Sunday’s (05.02.23) ceremony with her fiery red hair, just days after she switched up her usual brunette tresses for a vivid platinum blonde look.
Quavo and Offset ‘brawled at Grammys over Takeoff tribute’
Quavo and Offset reportedly brawled backstage at the 2023 Grammys. The pair, who were left devastated by the death of their late Migos bandmate Takeoff, 28, in November, are said to have got in a bust-up over the musical tribute to the rapper during the Sunday (05.02.23) awards ceremony in the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Final posthumous Juice WRLD album 'in the works'
The final posthumous Juice WRLD album is "in the works". The late rapper's label boss Lil Bibby - who runs Grade A Productions - has confirmed that one last record is on the way and it's a "celebration" of his life. Bibby wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Juice...
Anitta 'feels like a winner' despite GRAMMYs loss
Anitta still "feels like a winner" despite missing out on a GRAMMY Award. The 29-year-old star shot to fame in her native Brazil almost a decade ago with her debut single 'Show das Poderosas' but has been in recent years carving out a career in the US with her album 'Versions of Me' and even though she lost the Best New Artist to jazz singer Samara Joy at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (05.02.23), still insists she has "made history" because she is the first Brazillian to have been nominated for the accolade since Eumir Deodato received the nod in 1972.
Christina Applegate admits SAGs likely to be her 'last awards show as an actor' amid MS battle
Christina Applegate has admitted the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are likely to be her last as an actress. The 51-year-old star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021 and she admitted she doesn't think she's capable of the long days on set required to play a lead role in a TV show or movie.
Pop paedos, rock 'n' roll burglaries and SONGWRITER SHOOTERS! These music stars were all jailed...
Glam rocker Gary Glitter dominated the music charts in the UK in the 1970s and his song 'Rock and Roll Part 2 was a top 10 hit in the US, and is still a popular sports anthem to this day. His reputation came crashing down in 1999 when he was...
M. Night Shyamalan thrilled that younger audiences are embracing his films
M. Night Shyamalan is amazed that his films are resonating with a new generation. The 52-year-old director has been making movies for more than three decades and revealed that he feels a sense of joy that younger audiences are discovering his work. In an interview with Screen Rant, the 'Knock...
Lily Collins branded ‘whore’ by abusive ex
Lily Collins is plunged into anxiety by memories of an abusive ex who branded her a “whore”. The ‘Emily In Paris’ actress, 33, is now in a healthy relationship with husband Charlie McDowell but said she still gets “triggered” about her previous toxic romance.
Lance Bass: Being a dad is the best thing ever!
Lance Bass loves being a dad. The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 and claimed that being a dad is the "best thing ever" as the little ones made their first red carpet appearance on Saturday (04.02.22) at a 10th anniversary event for sports charity Gold Meets Golden in Beverly Hills.
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's You People kiss was faked, co-star claims
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' co-star has claimed their kiss was faked with CGI. The two stars - who play Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed in the movie - lock lips at the end of the Netflix romantic comedy but Andrew Schulz alleged the moment was never filmed and instead was achieved in post-production using computer wizardry.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new girlfriend Eden Polani axes social media
Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new girlfriend Eden Polani has deleted her Instagram account amid reports they are dating. The 19-year-old French Israeli model had around 230,000 Instagram followers and was gaining a huge amount of users after she was photographed with the ‘Titanic’ actor, but has now axed the feed following an apparent denial by Leonardo, 48, they are an item and trolling over his taste for younger women.
Drifters star Charlie Thomas dies aged 85
Charlie Thomas has died at the age of 85. The singer was best known for his time performing in 1960s doo-wop group The Drifters but passed away on January 31 following a battle with liver cancer, his friend and fellow crooner Peter Lemongello Jr confirmed on Monday (06.02.23). He told...
Sydney Sweeney feels more herself as brunette
Sydney Sweeney feels more like "herself" after going back to brunette. The 'Euphoria' actress admitted she had a "complex" over the fact she was getting more acting work after dying her locks blonde but she's now returned to her natural look in order to keep her tresses in good condition.
