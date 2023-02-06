Anitta still "feels like a winner" despite missing out on a GRAMMY Award. The 29-year-old star shot to fame in her native Brazil almost a decade ago with her debut single 'Show das Poderosas' but has been in recent years carving out a career in the US with her album 'Versions of Me' and even though she lost the Best New Artist to jazz singer Samara Joy at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (05.02.23), still insists she has "made history" because she is the first Brazillian to have been nominated for the accolade since Eumir Deodato received the nod in 1972.

