Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Inside Nova
Shania Twain debuts red hair at Grammy Awards
Shania Twain wanted to “pop on the top” at the Grammy Awards. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ hitmaker turned heads on the red carpet at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles at Sunday’s (05.02.23) ceremony with her fiery red hair, just days after she switched up her usual brunette tresses for a vivid platinum blonde look.
Inside Nova
Why Ben Affleck 'wasn't his usual self' at the GRAMMY Awards...
Ben Affleck "wasn't his usual self" at the GRAMMY Awards. The 50-year-old actor attended the annual music ceremony on Sunday (05.02.23) along with pop star wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, but after an image of him looking unimpressed went viral as a meme, a source has now claimed that he was just "feeling tired."
Inside Nova
Charli XCX jokes she was snubbed by Grammys for being a 'hot evil girl'
Charli XCX has joked that she was snubbed by the Grammys because they don't want to see "hot evil girls thrive". The 'Used To Know Me' singer compared failing to get a nomination for her album 'Crash' at Sunday's (05.02.23) ceremony to Mia Goth being overlooked for an Oscar for her 2022 slasher film 'Pearl'.
Inside Nova
Anitta 'feels like a winner' despite GRAMMYs loss
Anitta still "feels like a winner" despite missing out on a GRAMMY Award. The 29-year-old star shot to fame in her native Brazil almost a decade ago with her debut single 'Show das Poderosas' but has been in recent years carving out a career in the US with her album 'Versions of Me' and even though she lost the Best New Artist to jazz singer Samara Joy at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (05.02.23), still insists she has "made history" because she is the first Brazillian to have been nominated for the accolade since Eumir Deodato received the nod in 1972.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds both got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say that Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a...
GMA’s DeMarco Morgan throws ‘shade’ at ex co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes live on air after they were axed from show
GOOD Morning America host DeMarco Morgan has been accused of 'throwing shade' at former colleagues TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. TJ and Amy were axed from GMA after it emerged that they were more than co-stars and had been enjoying an alleged affair last year. During Monday's episode of GMA3:...
Inside Nova
Chrissy Teigen skipped Grammys to be with daughter
Chrissy Teigen skipped the Grammy Awards at the last minute so she could stay home with her new baby daughter. The 37-year-old model and her husband John Legend welcomed their little girl Esti on January 13 and Chrissy had been preparing to return to the spotlight to walk the red carpet at the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday night (05.02.23) to support her singer partner but ducked out at the last minute.
Inside Nova
Miley Cyrus is 'the messenger' for her fans on Flowers
Miley Cyrus is honoured "to be the messenger" for her fans on 'Flowers'. The 30-year-old singer is celebrating her single topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the third week in a row, and she shared outtakes from the song's music video on social media alongside a message for her fans.
Inside Nova
Quavo and Offset ‘brawled at Grammys over Takeoff tribute’
Quavo and Offset reportedly brawled backstage at the 2023 Grammys. The pair, who were left devastated by the death of their late Migos bandmate Takeoff, 28, in November, are said to have got in a bust-up over the musical tribute to the rapper during the Sunday (05.02.23) awards ceremony in the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.
Inside Nova
Christina Applegate admits SAGs likely to be her 'last awards show as an actor' amid MS battle
Christina Applegate has admitted the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are likely to be her last as an actress. The 51-year-old star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021 and she admitted she doesn't think she's capable of the long days on set required to play a lead role in a TV show or movie.
Inside Nova
Jenna Johnson reveals newborn son's name
Jenna Johnson has named her son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first child together into the world on January 10, and now the couple have shared the sweet moniker for their baby boy.
Inside Nova
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's You People kiss was faked, co-star claims
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' co-star has claimed their kiss was faked with CGI. The two stars - who play Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed in the movie - lock lips at the end of the Netflix romantic comedy but Andrew Schulz alleged the moment was never filmed and instead was achieved in post-production using computer wizardry.
Inside Nova
Pop paedos, rock 'n' roll burglaries and SONGWRITER SHOOTERS! These music stars were all jailed...
Glam rocker Gary Glitter dominated the music charts in the UK in the 1970s and his song 'Rock and Roll Part 2 was a top 10 hit in the US, and is still a popular sports anthem to this day. His reputation came crashing down in 1999 when he was...
Inside Nova
Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted her ‘American Idol’ stint
Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted she would join ‘American Idol’. The 60-year-old singer and choreographer was one of the original judges on the reality show, on which she appeared from 2002 and 2009, and added one of the mediums even predicted she would be sat between fellow panellists Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell.
Inside Nova
Sydney Sweeney feels more herself as brunette
Sydney Sweeney feels more like "herself" after going back to brunette. The 'Euphoria' actress admitted she had a "complex" over the fact she was getting more acting work after dying her locks blonde but she's now returned to her natural look in order to keep her tresses in good condition.
Comments / 0