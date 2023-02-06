Read full article on original website
XXL Mag
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Inside Nova
Charli XCX jokes she was snubbed by Grammys for being a 'hot evil girl'
Charli XCX has joked that she was snubbed by the Grammys because they don't want to see "hot evil girls thrive". The 'Used To Know Me' singer compared failing to get a nomination for her album 'Crash' at Sunday's (05.02.23) ceremony to Mia Goth being overlooked for an Oscar for her 2022 slasher film 'Pearl'.
Inside Nova
Shania Twain debuts red hair at Grammy Awards
Shania Twain wanted to “pop on the top” at the Grammy Awards. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ hitmaker turned heads on the red carpet at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles at Sunday’s (05.02.23) ceremony with her fiery red hair, just days after she switched up her usual brunette tresses for a vivid platinum blonde look.
Inside Nova
Chrissy Teigen skipped Grammys to be with daughter
Chrissy Teigen skipped the Grammy Awards at the last minute so she could stay home with her new baby daughter. The 37-year-old model and her husband John Legend welcomed their little girl Esti on January 13 and Chrissy had been preparing to return to the spotlight to walk the red carpet at the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday night (05.02.23) to support her singer partner but ducked out at the last minute.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Inside Nova
Final posthumous Juice WRLD album 'in the works'
The final posthumous Juice WRLD album is "in the works". The late rapper's label boss Lil Bibby - who runs Grade A Productions - has confirmed that one last record is on the way and it's a "celebration" of his life. Bibby wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Juice...
Inside Nova
Lance Bass: Being a dad is the best thing ever!
Lance Bass loves being a dad. The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 and claimed that being a dad is the "best thing ever" as the little ones made their first red carpet appearance on Saturday (04.02.22) at a 10th anniversary event for sports charity Gold Meets Golden in Beverly Hills.
Inside Nova
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have 'friendly competition' with each other
Catherine Zeta-Jones has a "friendly competition" with her husband Michael Douglas, according to their son. The 53-year-old actress tied the knot with her fellow Academy Award winner Michael, 78, and now their 23-year-old son Dylan has explained that there is a "competitive" nature between the pair when it comes to their careers as he joked there could be a "great part" for him in either of their latest projects.
Inside Nova
Pop paedos, rock 'n' roll burglaries and SONGWRITER SHOOTERS! These music stars were all jailed...
Glam rocker Gary Glitter dominated the music charts in the UK in the 1970s and his song 'Rock and Roll Part 2 was a top 10 hit in the US, and is still a popular sports anthem to this day. His reputation came crashing down in 1999 when he was...
Inside Nova
Drifters star Charlie Thomas dies aged 85
Charlie Thomas has died at the age of 85. The singer was best known for his time performing in 1960s doo-wop group The Drifters but passed away on January 31 following a battle with liver cancer, his friend and fellow crooner Peter Lemongello Jr confirmed on Monday (06.02.23). He told...
Inside Nova
Christina Applegate admits SAGs likely to be her 'last awards show as an actor' amid MS battle
Christina Applegate has admitted the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are likely to be her last as an actress. The 51-year-old star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021 and she admitted she doesn't think she's capable of the long days on set required to play a lead role in a TV show or movie.
Inside Nova
Jenna Johnson reveals newborn son's name
Jenna Johnson has named her son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first child together into the world on January 10, and now the couple have shared the sweet moniker for their baby boy.
Inside Nova
Leona Lewis says being a mum is 'the most challenging role' of her life
Leona Lewis says being a mum is the most "challenging role" of her life. The 37-year-old pop star became a first-time mother in July when she welcomed a daughter named Carmel Allegra with her husband Dennis Jauch and she has now posed with the tot on the cover of Vogue Arabia - revealing she feels "proud" of her new role.
Inside Nova
Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted her ‘American Idol’ stint
Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted she would join ‘American Idol’. The 60-year-old singer and choreographer was one of the original judges on the reality show, on which she appeared from 2002 and 2009, and added one of the mediums even predicted she would be sat between fellow panellists Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell.
Inside Nova
Paramore's new album is their 'most political'
Paramore's upcoming album is their "most political". Vocalist Hayley Williams has revealed that social issues crop up on 'This Is Why' on songs such as 'The News' and 'You First'. She explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "It's our most political album in the sense that, I would expect...
Inside Nova
Sydney Sweeney feels more herself as brunette
Sydney Sweeney feels more like "herself" after going back to brunette. The 'Euphoria' actress admitted she had a "complex" over the fact she was getting more acting work after dying her locks blonde but she's now returned to her natural look in order to keep her tresses in good condition.
Inside Nova
Lily Collins branded ‘whore’ by abusive ex
Lily Collins is plunged into anxiety by memories of an abusive ex who branded her a “whore”. The ‘Emily In Paris’ actress, 33, is now in a healthy relationship with husband Charlie McDowell but said she still gets “triggered” about her previous toxic romance.
