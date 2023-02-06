Read full article on original website
Hundreds attend funeral of Pakistan’s ex-President Musharraf
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was buried Tuesday in his family’s hometown, the southern port city of Karachi, a day after a special plane transported his body from the United Arab Emirates where he died on the weekend. About 2,500 mourners — including...
Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile
Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. “I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and the chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force each expressed condolences on his death. A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday...
Pakistan PM warns of ‘tough time’ to fulfill IMF conditions
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Friday warned of a “tough time” as his government struggles to comply with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of the country’s bailout package. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed an auditorium of top...
BBC
Pervez Musharraf: Thousands attend funeral of ex-Pakistan military leader
Thousands have attended funeral prayers for Pakistan's divisive former president General Pervez Musharraf. The ex-military ruler, who was president from 2001-2008, died in Dubai on Sunday after a long illness, and his body was repatriated to Pakistan. The prayers took place at a military compound in Karachi, but senior figures...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
msn.com
Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul
A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq
The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
'Mom, please just kill me': A world looks away from Myanmar's descent into horror
Two years after the military seized power in a bloody coup, Myanmar is being rocked by violence and instability in a conflict the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the country says "has been forgotten" by the international community.
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
The 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2023
The world's three most powerful passports are all from Asia. The US passport is ranked 7th, behind countries including Japan, Luxembourg, and Denmark.
Pope Francis condemns ‘economic colonialism’ in Africa on visit to DRC
Pope Francis has condemned “economic colonialism” in Africa, denouncing the “poison of greed” for mineral resources as he began a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tens of thousands of people cheered, chanted and waved flags as he travelled from the airport into the capital,...
High-profile lawsuit against Meta can be heard in Kenya, Nairobi court rules
Decision on case of ex-Facebook moderator, who claims the work left him with PTSD, hailed as win for accountability of big tech in Africa
France 24
Burkina Faso's Traoré denies diplomatic split with Paris
Burkina Faso's military leader said Friday his country had not severed diplomatic ties with France, which he has asked to withdraw its forces, and denied Russian Wagner mercenaries were in the country. Former colonial power France had special forces based in the capital Ouagadougou, but its presence had come under...
