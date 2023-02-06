Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
defenseworld.net
Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Increased by Analyst
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
defenseworld.net
DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,414 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,597 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UWM were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Analysts Issue Forecasts for MetLife, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
defenseworld.net
Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.
defenseworld.net
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
defenseworld.net
OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OppFi were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
defenseworld.net
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,434 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
defenseworld.net
15,916 Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
defenseworld.net
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
defenseworld.net
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $102,000 in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)
SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Comments / 0