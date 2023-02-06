Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Read full article on original website
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,414 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OppFi were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,153 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)
SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $102,000 in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)
SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)
Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)
SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,568 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Raymond James & Associates Has $32,000 Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
15,916 Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
