Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,414 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
defenseworld.net
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
defenseworld.net
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Analysts Issue Forecasts for MetLife, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.10. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
defenseworld.net
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $102,000 in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)
SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
defenseworld.net
DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
defenseworld.net
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,153 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)
SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $138,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)
Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Several other institutional...
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Has $32,000 Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
SVB Leerink Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)
Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
defenseworld.net
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered by William Blair
Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.
defenseworld.net
Glenview Trust Co Buys 85,309 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,038.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,309 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Comments / 0