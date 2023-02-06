A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1 DAY AGO