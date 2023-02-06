Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gladstone Investment Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Read full article on original website
Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)
Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analysts Issue Forecasts for MetLife, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered by William Blair
Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.
SVB Leerink Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)
Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,414 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Thursday
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Increased by Analyst
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,434 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Purchases 27 Shares of Stock
LON:BAG opened at GBX 552 ($6.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 506.20. The stock has a market cap of £618.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,780.65. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.16).
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,342 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,153 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)
SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
