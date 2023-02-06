Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gladstone Investment Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

21 HOURS AGO