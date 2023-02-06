Read full article on original website
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,414 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,434 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.
Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)
Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $102,000 in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)
SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.10. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Thursday
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Zacks Research Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COF)
Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.03 EPS.
SVB Leerink Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)
Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
