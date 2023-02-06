Read full article on original website
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Increased by Analyst
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,414 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Purchases 27 Shares of Stock
LON:BAG opened at GBX 552 ($6.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 506.20. The stock has a market cap of £618.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,780.65. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.16).
KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.10. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.
DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OppFi were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered by William Blair
Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,597 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UWM were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Thursday
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,342 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $138,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)
Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Several other institutional...
