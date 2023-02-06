Read full article on original website
Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,414 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Increased by Analyst
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Purchases 27 Shares of Stock
LON:BAG opened at GBX 552 ($6.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 506.20. The stock has a market cap of £618.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,780.65. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.16).
ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Tracey James Acquires 5,000 Shares
LON:EAH opened at GBX 89 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.96. The stock has a market cap of £60.27 million and a PE ratio of 4,450.00. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 80.75 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.40).
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered by William Blair
Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $102,000 in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)
SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,597 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UWM were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,342 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Insider David Allan Buys 8,722 Shares
LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,450.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.33.
