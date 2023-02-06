Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Cut by DA Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,414 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)
Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
defenseworld.net
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered by William Blair
Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.
defenseworld.net
Head-To-Head Review: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends. Analyst Ratings. This...
defenseworld.net
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director John Burville Sells 20,000 Shares
John Burville also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, November 29th, John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $18.63 on...
defenseworld.net
Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)
Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for YETI Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:YETI)
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for YETI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.
defenseworld.net
Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Analysts Issue Forecasts for MetLife, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
defenseworld.net
SVB Leerink Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)
Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
defenseworld.net
Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)
GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for GATX in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Express’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.
Comments / 0