American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
People

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys

The superstar group of musicians closed out the 65th Grammy Awards with an outdoor performance of the song off DJ Khaled's album of the same name Some of hip-hop's biggest stars joined forces at the 2023 Grammys! JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy united on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform Khaled's nominated hit "God Did." The performance, which closed out the star-studded night, started out with Khaled starting things out inside the Crypto.com Arena before transitioning to the street...
The FADER

Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys

For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
HipHopDX.com

Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More

Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
seventeen.com

'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

Backstage Grammys Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Breaking Up Alleged Migos Fight: ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong!’

Amid reports of a disagreement between surviving Migos members Quavo and Offset that took place at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, footage of Cardi B loudly attempting to break up a fight that night has emerged. Sources say the argument took place before Quavo’s performance during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, during which he performed “Without You,” his tribute to bandmate and nephew Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November. While the backstage altercation was not caught on camera, Entertainment Tonight recorded audio of Cardi, who is married to Offset, yelling. “Both of y’all...
Billboard

How Christian Breslauer Became a Go-To Director For SZA, Lizzo & Doja Cat

Growing up in south Florida, the closest Christian Breslauer got to Hollywood was a nearby beach named after it. The cinephile looked up to renowned film director David Fincher, who also helmed music videos for Madonna and Billy Idol early in his career. After high school, he started directing clips for local artists. He moved to California in 2016 with sights set on working with London Alley Entertainment, a full-service production company behind award-winning videos for artists including Kendrick Lamar (“Alright”) and Logic (“1-800-273-8255”). Breslauer jokingly recalls that he reached out to founder/executive producer Luga Podesta dozens of times before...
FLORIDA STATE
thesource.com

JAY-Z and Stevie Wonder Confirmed for GRAMMYs Performances

The Grammy Awards go down tomorrow (Feb. 5) and the performance lineup has just received two major boosts. JAY-Z is confirmed for the show, along with music icon Stevie Wonder. JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated...
E! News

DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance

Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

Robert Glasper Takes Home ‘R&B Album Of The Year’ With ‘Black Radio III’

Despite the recurring conversations about the death of R&B on social media, the genre is alive and well. Within the last year and change, Kehlani, Syd, Leon Bridges, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Snoh Aalegra and several others dropped new projects. Adding to the talented collection of artists pushing the genre forward, Muni Long, Alex Vaughn and Steve Lacy also added to the landscape of R&B. To top it all off, legends like Mary J. Blige and Babyface were out and active from January through December.
hypebeast.com

Watch David Guetta Use AI To Add Eminem’s Vocals to a Song

David Guetta is the latest famous name to utilize AI, sharing a clip of how he used the booming technology to replicate Eminem‘s vocals for one of his songs. The DJ/producer took to Twitter to upload a clip of him debuting the vocal track during one of his live sets. “Emin-AI-em,” as Guetta called it, can be heard saying “This is the future rave sound, I’m getting awesome and underground” in a voice that is eerily very similar to the real Em’s voice. Guetta then stated in an interview that he made it as a joke, and he created it after he discovered the AI websites that generate verses almost identical to what the real artist would write. “Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed “write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave, and I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice,” he explained. “I put the text in that, I played the record and people went nuts.”
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson partnered with Coterie for a "Once Upon a Time" themed baby shower, with Palmer talking about the gathering with PEOPLE exclusively Keke Palmer is getting closer to meeting her baby boy. Following her baby shower with friends and family late last month, the pregnant Nope star, 29, is now sharing exclusive photos from the joyful day with PEOPLE. Explaining the "excitement" of meeting her son with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the mom-to-be opened up about why she chose her "Once Upon A Time" theme.  "Right now, I feel like I'm living...
iheart.com

Mary J. Blige Delivers Powerful Performance Of 'Good Morning Gorgeous'

Mary J. Blige delivered a captivating performance of her Grammy-nominated hit. On Sunday (February 5), Blige took the Grammy stage to perform her track "Good Morning Gorgeous," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. The nine-time Grammy winner floated down to...

