Read full article on original website
Related
utoledo.edu
Registration Open for June 12-15 Pharmacy and Science Career Camp
Registration is open for the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences’ Pharmacy and Science Career Camp this summer, from Monday, June 12, through Wednesday, June 15. The camp is for high school students going into their junior or senior year in fall 2023. Participants will learn about UToledo’s pharmacy...
utoledo.edu
Submit Proposals for 2023 Title IX Summit at UToledo
Please join The University of Toledo Title IX Office at the 2023 Title IX Summit on May 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thompson Student Union Main Auditorium. The Title IX Summit began in 2018 at Bowling Green State University. UToledo will carry on the event’s legacy by bringing together local, regional and national experts to provide educational opportunities highlighting Title IX and its intersections with matters of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The interconnectedness and partnership among these areas contribute to a campus environment rooted in belonging, which is what this event seeks to foster.
utoledo.edu
Clinical Operations Brought Together Under UToledo Health
The University of Toledo’s academic medical center and other clinical operations are being reorganized under UToledo Health. The University’s Board of Trustees approved Wednesday amending bylaws and government documents of the various healthcare entities to more closely align operations to create greater efficiencies, align strategic goals and objectives, and create opportunities for mutual growth.
utoledo.edu
Volunteers Needed Feb. 10-11 to Pack 100,000 Meals For Starving Children
Volunteers and donations are needed for The University of Toledo’s annual hunger-relief, food-packing event Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, in the Health Education Building on Main Campus. The event is hosted by UToledo’s Klar Leadership Academy, a student organization led by the John B. and Lillian E....
utoledo.edu
Psychology Senior Uses Her Past to Help Others’ Future
When Tatiana Zeadker sings, people listen. Between her extensive range and warm tone, Zeadker has the vocal ability and skill to draw in a crowd. With dreams of traveling abroad and singing opera to sold-out theaters, the senior UToledo student began her college career at Bowling Green State University majoring in vocal performance.
utoledo.edu
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Festival Feb. 14
To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the Center for International Studies and Programs will host a Lunar New Year festival Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Thompson Student Union Auditorium. The free, public event will feature more than a dozen activity tables for the UToledo...
utoledo.edu
UToledo Works With Local, State Partners to Reduce Road Salt Use This Winter
Salt keeps roads safe during winter, but using more than needed is dangerous for freshwater ecosystems like the Great Lakes, which are the source for public drinking water and the home of fish and other aquatic life. Scientists at The University of Toledo studying salt pollution are collaborating with the...
utoledo.edu
Rockets Produce Docuseries on Toledo Men’s, Women’s Basketball
The University of Toledo Athletic Department released the first episode of “Mission 23: A New Season,” a docuseries that will follow the men’s and women’s basketball teams as they make their way through the 2022-23 season and head into the Mid-American Conference Tournament in March. The...
Comments / 0