Please join The University of Toledo Title IX Office at the 2023 Title IX Summit on May 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thompson Student Union Main Auditorium. The Title IX Summit began in 2018 at Bowling Green State University. UToledo will carry on the event’s legacy by bringing together local, regional and national experts to provide educational opportunities highlighting Title IX and its intersections with matters of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The interconnectedness and partnership among these areas contribute to a campus environment rooted in belonging, which is what this event seeks to foster.

