abc27.com
Late-night crash closes road in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A late-night crash in Lancaster County injured at least two people on Friday, Feb. 10. According to the East Hempfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road around 11:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and injured at least two people, according to police.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. Police say first responders found the 50-year-old from Mountville dead inside his vehicle in the area of Route 30 and Centerville Road around 10:30 p.m. A witness to the crash told police the vehicle...
2 alarm fire destroys Adams County barn
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a barn in Adams County on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to Greenmount Fire company, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road and became a 2-alarm fire. Fire crews were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m.
Late night crash under investigation in Lancaster County
Barn fire in Lancaster County
A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
Two vehicle crash on I-83 blocks off lanes in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked about an hour to clear out a two vehicle wreck that closed off a lane on I-83. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were on scene with EMS at around 6:32 p.m. on Friday on I-83 north bound, near exit 4.
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized. Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs...
Lancaster Motel catches fire, no injures reported
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a motel fire in Lancaster County. According to Steve Gribble, the chief of Ronks Fire Company, the Lancaster Motel, located at 2628 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampter Township, caught fire earlier Wednesday. There were no reported injuries and the...
Body found in Columbia home; police say it's a homicide and a suspect is in custody
Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
Taneytown Police investigating shooting that sent 2 people to Shock Trauma
Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.
Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
18-Year-Old York Woman Who Mysteriously Disappeared From Work In York County Found Safe: Police
UPDATE:Aniya Bailey, 18, of West Manchester Township, was found safe on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, authorities say. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL:A woman is missing after she took a Lyft from work in the middle of her shift, authorities say. Aniya Bailey, 18, w…
Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police
A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
18-year-old dead from Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old man from Lititz was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Salisbury Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), officers responded to the incident at 1:43 p.m. on Christmas Eve around the area of Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road.
