City seeks developers for south Phoenix property

The city of Phoenix seeks developers for south Phoenix property. Phoenix is moving forward with a request for proposals for a city-owned, vacant lot on the south side of the city that has a long history. The economic development and equity subcommittee approved on Jan. 25 a motion that will...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa homeowner battles private equity firm

A private equity firm hoping to build a three-story self-storage facility in downtown Mesa is facing stubborn resistance from a homeowner in a David-and-Goliath matchup. Albuquerque-based DXD Capital proposes to turn five vacant parcels totaling 1.3 acres on the southeast corner of Broadway Road and Country Club Drive into an 80,000-square-foot self-storage facility.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$30M deal launches huge QC industrial center

Thompson Thrift Commercial, a national real estate company, has paid Queen Creek-based Barney Farms about $30-million for 67 acres of land at the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads for the first phase of a mammoth light industrial center. The 67 acres will be home to 400,000 square feet...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Golf Digest

Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming

If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
MESA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Consumption Event on Feb 10-12

Go big or go home! That’s the Mint’s approach to the “Big Game” hoopla unfolding across the Valley. The Mint dispensary plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cannabis Consumption Park near State Farm Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Gilbert Adventure Park Agreement Terminated

The Gilbert Town Council will hear a request this week to terminate the development agreement between the Town and SAP Holdings, LLC for the creation of Santan Adventure Park, a proposed four-acre theme park on Knox Road off Santan Village Parkway north of Ray Road. A memo to the Council...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Phoenix Sky Harbor welcomes new airline

PHOENIX — A new airline has arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Lynx Air, Canada’s new "ultra-affordable airline," had its inaugural flight take off from the airport on Tuesday. Lynx will operate three flights a week between Phoenix and Calgary. “We know there are strong community connections...
PHOENIX, AZ
azmirror.com

NORAD to protect the airspace over the Super Bowl in Arizona

North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, will be conducting operations over Phoenix and Glendale airspace in the coming days for Super Bowl LVII in conjunction with other federal and local authorities. NORAD, along with the FBI, Federal Aviation Administration, the Civil Air Patrol and the Glendale Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
PHOENIX, AZ
actionnews5.com

Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Phoenix skyscraper

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
PLANetizen

The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona

Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
ARIZONA STATE

