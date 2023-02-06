Read full article on original website
247Sports
San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football
USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
Pac-12 Reportedly Considering 2 Schools For Expansion
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is visiting with SMU on Wednesday, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SMU and San Diego State are currently the top candidates to join the Pac-12 in an upcoming expansion. The Pac-12 needs to add new members after the impending departures of USC and ...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Regional SciTech Fest Offers Free Family Fun
Enjoy a day of science and discovery at the Prescott Regional SciTech Fest on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (3700 Willow Creek Road). This free, fun-filled educational event features interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math exhibits and demonstrations. Visitors can...
Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe enjoying the 'Guy Fieri Factor'
SAN DIEGO — When a famous celebrity chef says your food is great, you can expect thousands of new customers to arrive at your door. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe in Sabre Springs. Eleven years ago, Drew and Michka Hoffos opened the Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe. They told me opening a restaurant is as hard as everyone says it is. "Oh yeah, it's worse. It's harder," said Michka.
San Diego weekly Reader
Lake Cuyamaca Upper Basin Full and Fishable
Dock Totals 1/22 – 2/4: 1,063 anglers aboard 51 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 9 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 2 bonito, 33 calico bass (95 released), 41 halfmoon, 4 halibut (6 released), 146 lingcod, 11 perch, 35 spiny lobster (86 released), 5 rock crab, 2,035 rockfish, 589 sand bass, 466 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 349 whitefish, and 3 yellowtail.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs
The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
SanDiego.com
Top 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego
Best Restaurants in San Diego with a View (Waterfront Dining) San Diego is known for many things, but America’s Finest City wouldn’t be complete without all the ways it allows for proximity to the ocean. After all, this coastal city has no shortage of beaches, boardwalks, water-based activities, and, of course, restaurant locations situated right near the water.m It can be hard to know where to begin, when there are so many of the best waterfront restaurants, bars, and shops all with great views. You may be looking for a certain type of food to go along with your view, or perhaps there’s an area of San Diego you’ve been dying to visit but need some recommendations for.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
Lowrider clubs, Assemblyman headed to Sac to repeal ban on cruising
A South Bay leader is heading to Sacramento to bring forth legislation that repeals cruising bans.
OnlyInYourState
This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation
Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
UCSD Guardian
Restaurant Review: Steamy Piggy
As a self-proclaimed little piggy, I can tell you that I absolutely love food. I love to cook, I love to eat, and I love to try new things. Admittedly though, life as a full-time student has had me neglecting the kitchen, and I’d be lying if I said I’ve touched the stove since Week 1. Thus when I had the opportunity to grab dinner with some old friends after a long week of classes, I knew we needed a place that could offer some top-tier grub. While I love trying out new spots, my belly was craving the delicious familiarity of a place I’ve dined before. Located off Convoy Street in the Convoy District, an area characterized by an abundance of Asian businesses, Steamy Piggy is an Asian fusion restaurant that stands out amongst its competitors. The restaurant offers some of the best dishes I’ve indulged in since moving to San Diego, and I always leave the establishment with every intention to come back.
prescottenews.com
Phoenix Man Arrested after Assaulting Officers – Prescott Police Department
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:25 A.M. Prescott Police officers responded to the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway upon the report of a reckless driver heading west on State Route 89A. Additional information advised that the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed with a gas pump hose still attached to the fill location on the vehicle.
KPBS
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
