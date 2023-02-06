A single ticket in Washington state matched all winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot of $754.6 million

Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
newsnationnow.com
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
(NEXSTAR) – Since Powerball first began in 1992, the jackpot has been hit hundreds of times – in some states, over a dozen times, while others haven’t ever sold a jackpot-winning ticket. When Powerball began, there were 14 participating states, as well as the District of Columbia....
Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed
Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.
The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023
There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
A North Carolina man collected a $1 million prize after a misplaced Powerball ticket turned up at the bottom of his wife's purse.
Did you win? 4 $100,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold throughout Texas
Now that the Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs all eyes turn to basketball in the Lone Star State to see if their respective colleges or NBA teams bring home the glory. Some winning, by way of the lottery, is fitting for the wishful winning-thinking sports fans.
Winner! One winning ticket for $754M Powerball jackpot
A winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot has been sold.
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
This Is What Actually Happens When You Win the Lottery
Mega Millions lottery players need to get ready because the jackpot just rose to $1.35 billion.
Lottery player kept routine of buying 5 NC tickets at once. Then he got ‘lucky break’
A warehouse worker said he got his “lucky break” after he won a big prize when he was entered into a lottery promotion, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Craig Cox, 59, of Mount Airy won $100,000 after he unknowingly entered into a Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, a release from the lottery says.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a ticket sold in Washington County matched all five of the white balls drawn in Tuesday evening’s drawing but didn’t get the yellow Mega Ball, to win $1 million.
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington Is Worth $754.6 Million, Lottery Officials Say
A lucky player has won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the first of 2023 There's a winner in Washington! A single Powerball ticket purchased in the state matched all six numbers — 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, plus a prize-doubling Power Play multiplier, 7 — in Monday's drawing, according to an announcement on the lottery game's website. The winning jackpot is worth $754.6 million, making it the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The lucky ticket-holder, who has not yet claimed the prize, will have a big decision to make: choosing...
$50,000 lottery ticket not cashed out
A ticket sold in Ascencion Parish, specifically at Fisherman's One Step, worth $50,000, was not claimed by the buyer as reported by the Louisiana Lottery. Does this sound incredible to you? Well, it's not uncommon, it's happening more and more frequently.
Powerball ticket worth $50K expires
Some one missed out on collecting $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the deadline to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expired Thursday.
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus. The winner has not yet come forward.
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions
Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.
Powerball Numbers for 02/08/23, Wednesday Jackpot Was $20 Million
The game reset to the minimum prize after a ticket won Monday's $754.6 million jackpot, the fifth-largest in Powerball history.
