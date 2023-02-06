ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

A single ticket in Washington state matched all winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot of $754.6 million

By Hannah Sarisohn, Aya Elamroussi
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus. The winner has not yet come forward.
