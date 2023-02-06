ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

CHP escorts traffic on 5 Freeway through the Grapevine due to snow

ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

The California Highway Patrol escorted traffic on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine due to snow, officials say.

Caltrans made the announcement on Twitter at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday and warned drivers to be patient and drive slow.

The agency had already deployed snow plow crews to the area as a precaution, and those crews were expected to stay there overnight.

By Monday morning, the 5 Freeway remained open and drivers were no longer being escorted, but weather conditions were still rough.

The snow sometimes fell sideways because of the wind.

Drivers traveling northbound on the freeway were still encourage to take it slow.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant sinkhole in California swallows vehicle after driver ignores road closure signs

A truck fell into a sinkhole in Tracy, California, after ignoring road closure signs, just two days after another vehicle faced a similar situation.The two-lane road in the Central Valley had collapsed earlier in January after a series of destructive storms that wreaked havoc and compromised the retention pond leading to the road's erosion.Sinkholes are created by erosion and the drainage of water and vary in size, from a few feet to large enough to swallow whole buildings.Despite warning signs of the road's closure and the hole in the middle of the lane, drivers continued to attempt to travel...
TRACY, CA
People

Calif. Cops at 'Loss for Words' After 3 Cars Fall into Sinkhole on Marked Closed Road: 'This Can't Be Real'

California Highway Patrol's Tracy Division has advised motorists not to "drive around the barricades" during the closure of Kasson Road Three cars have crashed into the same sinkhole in California in the last two weeks — despite the road being clearly marked with "Road Closed" signs. California Highway Patrol's Tracy Division announced the "long term" closure of Kasson Road between Durham Ferry Road and the entrance to the San Joaquin River Club on Jan. 17 after a compromised retention pond caused the roadway to erode, and eventually collapse. Authorities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park to reopen this weekend

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif.  (KSEE/KGPE) – Public access to the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 11, park officials announced on Thursday. The Generals Highway above Hospital Rock has been closed since early January due to severe road damage after a series of winter storms; the reopening will provide […]
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy