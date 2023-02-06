Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Time Out Global
‘Pod homes’ for 33 homeless young people are opening in south London
Finally, some good news. Affordable flats in Peckham are opening for young people who would otherwise have become homeless. Reuben House in Peckham will offer 33 brand new accommodations, or ‘pod homes’, for people without a permanent place to live and working a variety of jobs. Young people will move into the apartments over the next few months.
Time Out Global
Seven easy ways to see theatre for cheap in London
The single best-value theatre ticket in all of London is the Royal Court’s outlandishly cheap 10p standing ticket (kudos to them that it’s not quite free). They’re for performances in the bigger downstairs theatre only and may not always be available, but when they are, they go on sale one hour before showtime. Also excellent value are Monday tickets for both Court theatres. They cost £12 each and only go on sale online at 9am on the morning of the performance.
Time Out Global
Libby Haines: the Melbourne artist whose paintings sell out in seconds
In a time where everything seems to be filtered to perfection, it is a joy to stumble upon art that revels in the messy and mundane. Enter Libby Haines, the Melbourne-based painter who excavates beauty from life’s minutiae and immortalises the ephemeral in her vibrant and colourful still lives.
Time Out Global
8 hidden food gems in Farrer Park
Many overlook the central neighbourhood of Farrer Park, heading to Little India for its culturally-rich food scene or Balestier for its late-night supper spots. That’s not entirely wrong, per se, but you’re missing out if you have yet to thoroughly explore Rangoon Road, Owen Road, and Serangoon Road for their underrated cafés and restaurants. Craft beer bar, old-school HDB bakery, or new bagel shop – here are eight hidden food gems in Farrer Park to try.
Time Out Global
One Woman Show
It’s no secret that the “one-woman show” is in its Fleabag era. Like the avid little theatre critic that I am, I saw at least five one-person shows in the latter half of 2022 (and tried my best not to tire of them). At fringe festivals across the world, confessional monologues written and performed by women are being lumped into the Fleabag category by critics and audiences alike (despite them only featuring a woman and some trauma). Any form of entertainment that features a woman making a wryly funny aside is eagerly compared to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s uncanny style. It was only a matter of time, then, before someone decided to bring a meta-theatrical parody sending up the old “confessional monologue” to the Sydney Opera House.
Time Out Global
Montreal's most romantic spots according to Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski has a lot of love for Montreal. The author, host of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Easy Bake Battle and cofounder of Yummers (the pet food brand) is no stranger to the city. Born in Montreal, he returns to his hometown on the regular. Catch him in Montreal during...
Time Out Global
Everything we know about Rihanna’s rumoured 2023 UK tour
2023 is officially the year of the massive comeback. Queen Bey has announced her Renaissance World Tour, Madonna is celebrating 40 years in music with her first greatest-hits tour and now the rumour mill is buzzing with talk that Rihanna is about to swoop in and complete the holy trinity. What a time to be alive.
