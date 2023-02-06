Turkey earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after hundreds killed

At least 500 people have died after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria .

This footage shows the aftermath in Diyarbakir where rescue crews were searching through the rubble.

The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep , which is around 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage," he added.

