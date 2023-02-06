ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Dancing Her Heart Out To Harry Styles Singing "As It Was" Is My Favorite Moment From The Grammys, TBH

By Angelica Martinez
 6 days ago

I think it's safe to say both Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a great time at tonight's Grammy awards. Harry celebrated some big wins and took home the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift won the Best Music Video Grammy for the short film she directed, All Too Well: The Short Film .

And finally, Red is in her Grammy-winning era.

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

Also, TBH, just by watching the awards show, it looked like Taylor was having an absolute ball the entire time.

As a child of divorce (AKA, a fan of both Taylor and Harry), I personally live for the very limited but very sweet interactions we get of them at award shows. Like, I'm still dying to know what the infamous 2021 Grammys convo was about.

CBS

Well, if you’re anything like me, you’ll be delighted to hear that TikToker @chris shared a video he took while attending the Grammys during Harry’s performance of “As It Was.”

@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Who's that, standing up and having the time of her life dancing? Yup, it's none other than Taylor herself!

@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Here's a very poor quality GIF I made so you get the full ~experience~:

@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

It looks like I'm not the only one metaphorically screaming, crying, and throwing up over this, either:

@69phoebebridgers / TikTok
@heyimjess7 / TikTok
@. scarlett.smith / TikTok

BUCKLE UP, BESTIES, because that's not all! Chris also shared another video on TikTok of Taylor walking over to talk to Harry later during the ceremony, and I love this for them! We stan healthy, supportive, wildly talented exes!

@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Here's a ~high definition~ look at that moment, too:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

I would pay...so much money to know what they were talking about.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In conclusion: Swifties and Harries really won tonight, y'all. 🥰😌✨ You can watch both TikToks in their entirety here:

