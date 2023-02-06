ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

IDK What I Thought Would Be Included In A Grammy Performer's Swag Bag, But It Wasn't This

By Angelica Martinez
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWTRh_0kdeLgBL00

Recently, @giftbagsbyrachael — a TikTok account that documents some of the gift bags created by Rachael for popular red carpet events — gave us a sneak peak at the goodie bags all Grammy presenters and performers get for participating in the awards show. I’m gonna be honest y’all, I don’t know exactly what I was expecting to be inside them, but it wasn’t this.

First of all, it's not so much a ~bag~ as it is a giant suitcase:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gwOA_0kdeLgBL00
@giftbagsbyrachel / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Now, it starts out with things you'd probably expect, like snacks and fancy skincare items:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuAgN_0kdeLgBL00
@giftbagsbyrachel / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

There's some random items that kinda fit the vibe, like this Bluetooth speaker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31A80L_0kdeLgBL00

This one is kinda music themed, so I'll let it slide.

@giftbagsbyrachel / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

It starts to get a bit more unexpected, with the inclusion of a bunch of toys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25551z_0kdeLgBL00

OK! Alright! Listen, some of these people have kids! That's fair!

@giftbagsbyrachel / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

I'm gonna be honest, this specific shot is the one that lost me. I definitely thought these swag bags would be a lot fancier?? This is giving off a “sweet but very random bag of things my grandparents give me when I visit” kind of vibe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JoKER_0kdeLgBL00
@giftbagsbyrachel / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Like, let's break it down here. There's so many toys?? And why are there flip-flops??? I have since learned they are Swarovski crystal flip-flops, but that still seems like such a strange choice??

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPfsh_0kdeLgBL00
@giftbagsbyrachel / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Just to put this into perspective, celebrities like Harry Styles and Viola Davis are getting these. Mary J. Blige! Olivia Rodrigo! Even Jill Biden! I cannot imagine giving a single one of those people a suitcase with flip-flops or any of these things, TBH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVyuw_0kdeLgBL00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Via tiktok.com

Looking at the comments on TikTok, it seems like I’m not the only one a little confused here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzjVx_0kdeLgBL00
@azakiah / TikTok / Via tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuD3x_0kdeLgBL00
_heyholly / TikTok / Via tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iGOK_0kdeLgBL00
@aachipman / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

I did a bit more digging on the rest of the goods included in the swag bags, and they were a bit more like what I expected, TBH. You know, fancy purses, wine, haircare products, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhQdk_0kdeLgBL00
@giftbagsbyrachel / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Some of the items included were also in support of charities, minority-owned businesses, and female-led businesses. For example, these luxury strollers, which celebrities could choose to keep for themselves or donate to mothers in need. According to NBC NY , the bags also include luxury custom jewelry, robotic pool cleaners, and a robotic dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7TD2_0kdeLgBL00
@giftbagsbyrachel / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Well, there you have it! I admittedly am still a little confused by the combination of items here, but perhaps we'll see Lizzo cracking into those Mini Brands from her swag bag on TikTok tomorrow????

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcRsl_0kdeLgBL00
Atlantic Records

You can watch the TikTok for yourself here:

@giftbagsbyrachael

Pack an Official Grammy Gift Bag with me! #GRAMMYs #giftbagsbyrachael #swagbag #womenownedbusiness #GRAMMYawards #GRAMMYs2023 #fyp #GRAMMYgiftbag #packingorders

♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot

Comments / 0

Related
People

Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
Elle

Cardi B Changed Into an Incredible Chainmail Column Gown During the 2023 Grammys

Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline. Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity with a Grammys outfit change. Presenter Cardi B, after appearing in a mesmerizing blue cut-out Gaurav Gupta gown, switched into something even more dazzling for her appearance onstage. The rapper wore an archival Paco Rabanne chainmail column gown with a headpiece to give out the Grammy for Best Rap Album. She and her husband Offset were also photographed walking together while she wore the dress.
rolling out

Best and worst looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet

The 2023 Grammy Awards may be considered one of the most diverse ever, featuring artists from all over the world representing multiple ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of different shapes and sizes. Some of the best moments of the Grammys were also the red carpet looks. In case...
POPSUGAR

Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night

Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans

In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Elle

Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer

Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys

While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy