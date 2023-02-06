Harry Styles’s “As It Was” Grammys Performance Received Some Mixed Reactions, And I’m Emotionally Torn

Related
50 Cent Is Upset At The Grammys For Not Including Spanish Subtitles For Bad Bunny Performance, And He's Not Alone
Surprisingly, he's not wrong.
Madonna Was Criticized For Her Appearance At The Grammys, And She Responded In A Really Powerful Way
Madonna's appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards was followed by ageist and misogynistic comments about her appearance, and in typical fashion, she didn't have time for any of it.
Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex Pants To The BRIT Awards, And It Might Be Their Most Daring Look Yet
Keep on living your best life, Sam.
Halle Berry Memed The Hell Of Out Herself After Face Planting In Front Of A Room Full Of People, And It's Great
The way I would have just stayed on the ground...
The Director Of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Finally Addressed Thandiwe Newton’s Exit Following Rumors That She Was Fired After Fighting With Channing Tatum
News of Thandiwe Newton's departure from the film was soon followed by reports of an alleged fallout between her and Channing Tatum.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Ashton Kutcher Says Dealing With Vasculitis Makes Red Carpets Hard Following Those Awkward Photos With Reese Witherspoon
"I don't know who's yelling my name but I know there's a lot of people yelling."
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Bother To Read The Lyrics, And Some Of These Will Blow Your Mind
"I stopped a bride from using this song for her wedding video. She thought it was 'a great party song.' It’s about drugs and cocaine addiction, and the excess of the 1980s."
33 Pictures That Make Me Laugh Uncontrollably No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them
Man, oh man. These are good.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Kelly Clarkson Recreated Tom Brady's Viral Thirst Trap At The NFL Honors And Boy, Did The Football Bros Look Shocked
That is one shocked-looking audience...
21 Infuriating Boyfriends And Girlfriends Who Lived Chaotically And Without A Care In The World
I just don't understand.
Christina Applegate Explained Why The 2023 SAG Awards Will Likely Be Her "Last Awards Show As An Actor"
While she's received critical acclaim for the final season of Dead to Me, Christina Applegate also discussed why it took her months to watch it: "I don't like seeing myself struggling."
19 Janine And Gregory Moments From "Abbott Elementary" That Made Me Shout "KISS ALREADY" At The TV
Let's be honest — it's not so much a matter of "will they" or "won't they" but "when will they."
Lily Collins Revealed That She Was In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship That Made Her Physically Sick
"I leaned into what it was that he wanted me to be like. Wanted me to say or not say. Wear, not wear. Do, not do. There was a lot of control."
Paul Rudd Wore His Own College Clothes In "Clueless," And There Were Hints That It Was His That I Never Caught
Apparently, Paul was much more like his character Josh than any of us realized.
38 Black Feel-Good And Family Friendly Films On Disney+ That Would Be Perfect For A Movie Night
Whether you're looking for something to laugh at or something to inspire you, Disney+ has a Black family film that will fit your movie night vibe.
