ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Harry Styles’s “As It Was” Grammys Performance Received Some Mixed Reactions, And I’m Emotionally Torn

By Mychal Thompson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahQrZ_0kdeLfIc00

Gee, it was a special night for Harry Styles .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATFuA_0kdeLfIc00

The 29-year-old singer was nominated for six awards, including Best Album and Record of the Year.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

First, he showed up in a signature psychedelic jumpsuit by EgonLab in collaboration with Swarovski.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LotDd_0kdeLfIc00
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Then he won the night's first award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbRF3_0kdeLfIc00

In his speech, Harry said, “Thank you so much. This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could’ve asked for.”

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

He also pulled off a pretty big upset for all the fans of our generation’s greatest female performers by winning the final award of the night, Album of the Year, beating out Beyoncé, Lizzo, Adele, and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Esmrj_0kdeLfIc00
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

But the moment that really caught my attention was his highly anticipated performance of "As It Was," because it wasn't as I expected it to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ud3YG_0kdeLfIc00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Don’t Worry Darling star appeared on stage along with a crowd of people on a red rotating platform reminiscent of the one from the “As It Was” music video, and instantly something felt off to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448Lup_0kdeLfIc00

As a Harry fan, I want to blame it on the speakers...or something.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

However, I was impressed he could recapture the same emotion and visuals from his award-winning song's music video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfNX5_0kdeLfIc00

Just look how somber he looks onstage.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When this profoundly emotional moment hit, it took me back to when I watched the "As It Was" music video premiere at least 30 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLb6x_0kdeLfIc00

And Harry still looks pretty somber.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The climax of the performance was Harry and the dancers breaking out the familiar choreography from the final act of the music video, and honestly, it saved the show for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YHKj_0kdeLfIc00

As a person who watched Harry perform three times just last year, I thought this wasn't his best.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

My man was singing his butt off, reminding the world why he can pack concert halls 15 days in a row in New York and Los Angeles, but maybe it just wasn't enough for some critics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFyYp_0kdeLfIc00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

While Taylor Swift loved every second, rocking out in the audience, Twitter definitely had some mixed emotions.

Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles after his #GRAMMYs performance! 😭

@SwiftNYC 02:24 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Here's what people were saying about performance:

@PopBase Me when I saw Harry Styles performance

@Swiftie7175 02:24 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Harry Styles hasn’t had rest in a year so I won’t be speaking ill of that performance for that reason. Anyways, I’ll see you in Belgium, Harry

@WhoaKeeley 02:34 AM - 06 Feb 2023

What’d y’all think of Harry Styles’ #GRAMMYs performance?

@cxrodge 02:25 AM - 06 Feb 2023

kid harpoon’s speech literally acknowledged that people forget harry styles is a person just for everyone to turn around and drag him for one (1) performance after 2+ years of flawless shows… i know you all KNOW that man is a good performer

@karlafraancesca 02:39 AM - 06 Feb 2023

this harry styles performance

@exiletosaturn 02:23 AM - 06 Feb 2023

that harry styles' performance..

@chuuzus 02:24 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Harry styles was just fine in his performance?? Maybe a bit more nervous than usual but nothing like y'all are saying here, such a reach. It was beautiful.

@HarryPromote 03:00 AM - 06 Feb 2023

harry styles performance

@THANOSNOVA 02:24 AM - 06 Feb 2023

What do you think about Harry Styles's "As It Was" performance at the Grammys? Hit or miss? Let me know in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy