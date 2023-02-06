In Syria, earthquake kills more than 100, injures hundreds

BEIRUT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday.

"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Tom Hogue

France seeks strategy as nuclear waste site risks saturation point, article with gallery

FOCUS 路

February 3, 2023

At a nuclear waste site in Normandy, robotic arms guided by technicians behind a protective shield manoeuvre a pipe that will turn radioactive chemicals into glass as France seeks to make safe the byproducts of its growing reliance on atomic power.