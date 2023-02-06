ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Syria, earthquake kills more than 100, injures hundreds

 6 days ago
BEIRUT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday.

"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Tom Hogue

