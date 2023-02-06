ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Mega Awkward Moments From The Grammys

By Ryan Schocket
 6 days ago

If you're like me, you love the awkward moments during awards shows. And despite being a prestigious affair, the Grammys were still home to some quality cringe/uncomfortable moments this year.

Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images

There were some awkward moments in the pre-show.

1. For starters, Randy Rainbow had some difficulty pronouncing Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

can’t stop laughing at this guy announcing the Grammy win for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

@RhodeToLove 08:58 PM - 05 Feb 2023

2. And Myles Frost was less-than-thrilled that Harry Styles won:

this is sending me #Grammys

@RhodeToLove 09:08 PM - 05 Feb 2023

3. The Recording Academy made this error in their Instagram post:

The Recording Academy confuses ATL Jacob with Steve Lacy in their new Instagram post.

@PopBase 10:59 PM - 05 Feb 2023

4. Once the show started, people pointed out how there were audio technical issues:

The Grammys tech… its giving middle school play and/or community theater sound engineer, i fear

@christress 01:41 AM - 06 Feb 2023

5. During Bad Bunny 's performance people noted that the closed captioning of his singing registered as this on their TVs:

LMFAOOOO

@jabladoraaa 01:03 AM - 06 Feb 2023

6. Beyoncé tied the record for artist with the most Grammys, but she was stuck in traffic, so she wasn't able to accept her award for "Cuff It":

WATCH: Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” wins “Best R&amp;B Song” at The #Grammys.

@yoncecapital 01:40 AM - 06 Feb 2023

7. Kim Petras won and went to take the Grammy from Smokey Robinson, but he handed it to Sam Smith instead:

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

8. And Doja Cat had this awk reaction to their win:

DOJAS FACE IM CRYING ?$/$/&amp;/

@jadawadas 02:00 AM - 06 Feb 2023

9. Harry tripped during his performance of "As It Was":

CBS

10. Ben Affleck was visibly miserable during the show:

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now

@SpencerAlthouse 01:58 AM - 06 Feb 2023

11. Adele had a hilariously awkward reaction to Trevor Noah 's introduction of SZA :

Adele reacts to the meaning of SZA’s “Kill Bill” at the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/7NHQvc62hA

@PopCrave 02:27 AM - 06 Feb 2023

12. Madonna scolded the crowd for not cheering for her after she delivered a good one-liner:

CBS

13. The Grammys cut to commercial in the middle of the hip hop tribute:

NOW I KNOW THEY AINT CUT TO NO COMMERCIAL IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS HIP HOP TRIBUTE!!! #GRAMMYS

@iMajorWish 03:32 AM - 06 Feb 2023

14. People pointed out how the Grammys In Memoriam segment left out several artists:

@RecordingAcad you missed some people in your In Memoriam Trevor Strnad Jeremiah GreenDan McCaffertyAaron CarterBob Nalbandian#GRAMMYs

@wjlaughlin 03:01 AM - 06 Feb 2023

15. And lastly, moments after first lady Jill Biden presented Song of the Year, Trevor Noah made this joke, referencing Joe Biden's recent controversy :

According to the Department of Justice, President Biden is being investigated for possessing classified documents in his home.

CBS

You can check out more Grammys coverage here !

