ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

The 2023 Grammys Is Already Facing Backlash After Leaving Artists Out Of Its In Memoriam Segment

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23u0Dv_0kdce7g800

As you know, every year the Grammys does this in memoriam segment honoring those lost over the last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz4Om_0kdce7g800
Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This year's included celebs like Olivia Newton-John, Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Irene Cara, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Takeoff. It was probably close to three dozen people, in all.

But there were also quite a few names missing, from Aaron Carter to Gangsta Boo — and people are not happy about it:

So... Why was Aaron Carter left out of the memoriam? #GRAMMYs

@Musical_Heart82 03:14 AM - 06 Feb 2023

WOW… #GRAMMYs forgot to include #AaronCarter in their memoriam for artists who have passed… DO BETTER!!!!

@alexatigges 03:12 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Grammys forgot Bernard Wright rip

@ashata_creech 02:45 AM - 06 Feb 2023

@RecordingAcad you missed some people in your In Memoriam Trevor Strnad Jeremiah GreenDan McCaffertyAaron CarterBob Nalbandian#GRAMMYs

@wjlaughlin 03:01 AM - 06 Feb 2023

so the grammys just goin to forget Pnb on their tribute to rappers who past away

@mariaxd322 02:43 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Now why I ain’t see Gangsta Boo in this tribute

@taycrawfordd 02:39 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Gangsta Boo should have been up there

@FREEDDDEM 02:40 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Leaving out Gangsta Boo, one of the pioneers of Southern female rap, from the GRAMMY memoriam segment is a sin and a shame.

@TheLexGabrielle 02:53 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Wow they didn’t say RIP to lil keed, or Trouble.

@TeddyStayGassin 03:49 AM - 06 Feb 2023

Not at all surprised but still disappointed to not see Jeremiah Green of @modestmouseband in the In Memoriam presentation. #GRAMMYs

@MajinTrunkz 03:12 AM - 06 Feb 2023

People also noted that the segment left out Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters; however, Taylor was actually honored at last year's show.

The memorial doesn't appear to have been uploaded to any official Grammy pages yet, but you can read about those who were included here .

Comments / 141

onlyinyourmind
6d ago

it's just a show and not a very good one at that a bunch of people patting themselves on the back for things from their past, they need some kind of recognition for what they've already been paid for. trash TV

Reply(13)
49
Trav
6d ago

Time to stop all these award shows. No matter whom they select, whom they reward, whom they honor, there will always be some who whine about the choices. Why bother?? Most People today have better things to do than watch these peacocks on parade!

Reply(1)
32
jacksonmich jackson michigan
6d ago

there's so much stuff on TV why do we have to go watch weirdness rewarding weirdness with weird commentators.. I'd rather watch Eagles raise their babies.

Reply(1)
21
Related
POPSUGAR

Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night

Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser

On Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hip-hop pioneer Dr. Dre was honored with an award that will newly bear his name – the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The honor is a project of the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, which debuted the Global Impact Award last year, simply as such. The Collective was established after the mass protests of 2020, fueled by the murder of George Floyd and the killing of Breonna Taylor by police. And for some, Dre’s moniker upon this award also fuels indignance — because for several women who have accused the...
People

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mom Reacts to 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Segment: 'It Will Never Seem Real'

The beloved DJ–turned–producer was one of many honored during the Grammys' annual In Memoriam segment on Sunday The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss still feels surreal for many of his loved ones, including his mother, Connie Boss Alexander. After the beloved dancer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer was featured in the 2023 Grammys' In Memoriam segment on Sunday, his mother reacted in a message shared to her Instagram Story. "It will never seem real," she wrote alongside a snapshot from the tribute. "I miss you! I love you to...
People

Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'

As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Vibe

Cardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo Fight

Cardi B seemingly reprimanded Quavo and Offset after their reported scuffle at the GRAMMYS. The 30-year-old rapper reportedly jumped into the mix after her husband was barred from joining Quavo on stage for his Takeoff tribute performance. Their alleged disagreement resulted in both men coming to blows, TMZ reports.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Issues Apology To Robert Glasper Amid GRAMMY LossWillie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 TributeOffset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYs “He and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart,” the outlet detailed, asserting “the GRAMMYs had asked Offset...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

American Idol Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother

Ruben Studdard felt it was important to connect his son, born in 2020, with his late brother, who died in 2018 Ruben Studdard keeps his brother's memory close, with the help of his son. Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the American Idol alum, 44, opened up about how his son Olivier's name honors the singer's late brother, Kevin, who died at 44 in 2018. "I gave my son my brother's middle name, which is also my father's middle name. I just wanted him to have a connection...
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas

The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Elle

Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer

Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’

Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2. The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.
New York Post

Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott

Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.  The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.  And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
TMZ.com

Quavo and Offset Get into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute

There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff ... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight. Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy