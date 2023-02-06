The 2023 Grammys Is Already Facing Backlash After Leaving Artists Out Of Its In Memoriam Segment
As you know, every year the Grammys does this in memoriam segment honoring those lost over the last year.
This year's included celebs like Olivia Newton-John, Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Irene Cara, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Takeoff. It was probably close to three dozen people, in all.
But there were also quite a few names missing, from Aaron Carter to Gangsta Boo — and people are not happy about it:
People also noted that the segment left out Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters; however, Taylor was actually honored at last year's show.
