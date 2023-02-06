ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Beyoncé Officially Broke The Record For The Most Grammys Won By Any Artist

By Larry Fitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZ6l5_0kdcIv0300

Beyoncé just made Grammys history in a huge way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpfLK_0kdcIv0300
Mason Poole / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Her blockbuster album Renaissance was awarded the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album during tonight's ceremony, marking her fourth win of the night so far and her 32nd Grammy win across her entire career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Rhqa_0kdcIv0300

Beyoncé also won Best R&B Song for "CUFF IT" and took home two more awards — Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “BREAK MY SOUL” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA.”

Francis Specker / Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

With this win, Beyoncé officially broke the record as the artist with the most Grammy awards of all time . Yes, really.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAE3Z_0kdcIv0300

The previous record-holder was Hungarian conductor Sir Georg Solti, who won his 31st award in 1998 posthumously.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As is to be expected, Beyoncé's acceptance speech for this historic occasion was emotional and real.

HISTORY MADE!!!Beyoncé Breaks the Record for Most Grammy Wins of All Time with 32! #GRAMMYs Acceptance speech:

@DarrenMHaynes 03:12 AM - 06 Feb 2023

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, and I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said while taking the stage. “I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my uncle Jonny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NfO4_0kdcIv0300

Renaissance is dedicated to Beyoncé's Uncle Jonny, who passed away due to complications from HIV.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She also thanked her family before concluding, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oA6Uj_0kdcIv0300
Jc Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images

And that's history right there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hA9OD_0kdcIv0300
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy