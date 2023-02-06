ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky replaces defence minister over scandal in wartime reshuffle

By Arpan Rai
 2 days ago

Ukraine is removing defence minister Oleksii Reznikov from the top position in a first major wartime reshuffle amid pressure over a corruption scandal at the ministry handling the war on the frontlines, said a top ally of president Volodymyr Zelensky .

The 56-year-old will be replaced by the head of Ukraine ’s military intelligence agency, Major General Kyrylo Budanov – a move David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Mr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, said was “absolutely logical for wartime”.

Removal of Mr Reznikov, who has actively handled the entire course of Russia’s war on Ukraine, is part of a “strengthening and regrouping” as Ukraine braces for Vladimir Putin to potentially launch a major offensive on the anniversary of Russia ’s invasion, Mr Arakhamia said.

In Kyiv, Mr Zelensky warned that Russia wants to do “something symbolic in February” and will launch a major offensive to “try to avenge their last year’s defeats”.

He added the situation is “very difficult in the Donetsk region – there are fierce battles.”

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

