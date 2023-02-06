ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEPTA driver who thwarted Philadelphia carjacking invited to State of the Union address

 2 days ago

A SEPTA bus driver who jumped into action to thwart a carjacking in Philadelphia was invited to attend President Biden's State of the Union Address.

Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle (PA-02) asked Chris DeShields to be his guest for the address on Tuesday night.

"I am proud to have my constituent Chris DeShields join me for this year's State of the Union Address", said Boyle. "Chris' brave actions on that night should be recognized. He is a true example of an ordinary person who did an extraordinary thing."

On January 25, DeShields interrupted a carjacking in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robber.

The woman who was inside the car was not injured.

Boyle's invitation is recognition for DeShield's bravery.

"In this year's State of the Union Address, President Biden will speak about the tremendous progress we have made for everyday families," Boyle added. "We have delivered long overdue investments in infrastructure, landmark legislation to lower health care costs, and have pushed a comprehensive effort to bring manufacturing jobs home."

Comments / 12

John Glenn
3d ago

Life is a gamble and a risk at times. This guy did what many others wouldn’t do which makes him a hero. We can’t allow these anarchists rule the streets so I congratulate him for his bravery and quick action.

Reply(1)
24
Tracey Mann
2d ago

Congratulations 👏👏👍 Chris YouAre a True Hero. We. Need. Peoplelike You... So. Very Glad You. willBe. Representing. Our. City, ♥️💞

Reply
7
CHINA BROWN
2d ago

Chris was my bus driver for many years.. He's just that type of person to help others..Good job!

Reply(1)
13
 

