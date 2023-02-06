These Bored Ben Affleck Memes Are The Best Part Of The 2023 Grammys

The Grammys are like the Super Bowl for music fans, and so many of us would LOVE to be watching from the front row. Ben Affleck, on the other hand... Well, he seems to be watching the awards show the same way I'll be watching the Super Bowl — bored as heck.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Twitter, of course, couldn't help but notice how bored he looked at his wife Jennifer Lopez's side. I wish he was having as much fun watching the Grammys as I'm having looking at all these memes.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Here are 22 of the best ones:

1.

2.

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now @SpencerAlthouse 01:58 AM - 06 Feb 2023

3.

4.

5.

Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and told to stay off his phone @YesikaStarr 02:43 AM - 06 Feb 2023

6.

why does Ben Affleck always look like he's 10 minutes away from crying during a much needed smoke break @zoectjones 01:53 AM - 06 Feb 2023

7.

8.

Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you @elamin88 02:00 AM - 06 Feb 2023

9.

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground @mattwilstein 01:54 AM - 06 Feb 2023

10.

Every Ben Affleck expression is a meme just waiting to be born. @chaneyj 01:50 AM - 06 Feb 2023

11.

someone get ben affleck a cigarette and a dunkin coffee stat @lanikaps 02:06 AM - 06 Feb 2023

12.

Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 @TheBiancaT 01:58 AM - 06 Feb 2023

13.

Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. @themissjenn 02:02 AM - 06 Feb 2023

14.

15.

the #GRAMMYs camera operators panning exclusively to taylor swift and ben affleck all night @nyltiaccc 02:37 AM - 06 Feb 2023

16.

17.

cracking UP that this was Ben Affleck’s reaction to being at Jennifer Lopez’s side at the #Grammys watching Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton tear the roof off the place with their rendition of Higher Ground he looks like someone just told him his dog died, come on man @brainplan 02:09 AM - 06 Feb 2023

18.

Ben Affleck taking a break cuz he’s so done with the #GRAMMYs @Es1_Violet 02:25 AM - 06 Feb 2023

19.

how is it possible ben affleck looks joyless during a grammy tribute to stevie wonder?!!!!! @AlyssaMastro44 01:52 AM - 06 Feb 2023

20.

21.

22. And finally, what we're all thinking: