Here's What Black Celebrities Wore To The 2023 Grammy Awards

By Mychal Thompson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VywkH_0kdYbxt800

The 2023 Grammy Awards have arrived, and the evening brought out the best looks for Black celebrities.

Our favorite Black celebrities ate up the red carpet and gave us nothing less than high fashion and culture. Scroll to see what everyone wore to tonight's celebration.

1. Doja Cat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adf2a_0kdYbxt800

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKs4e_0kdYbxt800
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

2. Lizzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLtzA_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1Sdg_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

3. Queen Latifah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnutT_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZ9vj_0kdYbxt800
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

4. Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMVlj_0kdYbxt800
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2uNP_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

5. Anderson .Paak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMikX_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8lxs_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

6. Future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOG4i_0kdYbxt800
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

7. Lil Durk and Future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiaFz_0kdYbxt800
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

8. H.E.R.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAvsb_0kdYbxt800
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

9. Offset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DwdT_0kdYbxt800
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

10. Muni Long

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAobw_0kdYbxt800
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYPx6_0kdYbxt800
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

11. Tems

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQSga_0kdYbxt800
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnD4M_0kdYbxt800
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

12. Mary J. Blige

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K06zQ_0kdYbxt800
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShFVo_0kdYbxt800
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

13. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkD2A_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0Mhv_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

14. Lil Uzi Vert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJQM5_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z32Vk_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

15. Miguel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZkag_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWmmg_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

16. Laverne Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OccsX_0kdYbxt800
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wv6m1_0kdYbxt800
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

17. Cheryl James and Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHvwF_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

18. Blac Chyna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJ6Lh_0kdYbxt800
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB5zc_0kdYbxt800
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

19. Questlove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281vqZ_0kdYbxt800
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

20. Amanda Gorman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDW7x_0kdYbxt800
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

21. Too Short

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiaTv_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

22. MAJOR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjt6W_0kdYbxt800
Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

23. Dencia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKzr7_0kdYbxt800
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

24. Kandi Burruss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxN2V_0kdYbxt800
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063wwq_0kdYbxt800
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

25. J. Ivy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWRO3_0kdYbxt800
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

26. Coco Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478WP0_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV7jB_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

27. Myles Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvdAW_0kdYbxt800
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

28. MC Lyte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omOvp_0kdYbxt800
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

29. SAINt JHN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PR420_0kdYbxt800
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

30. Slick Rick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kettb_0kdYbxt800
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

31. Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHwDu_0kdYbxt800
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ec3On_0kdYbxt800
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

32. Jasmine Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wdpu2_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

33. DJ Spinderella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Or9YQ_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

34. Pusha T

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvrc8_0kdYbxt800
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

35. Grim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJ27b_0kdYbxt800
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

36. Moneybagg Yo and Lucky Daye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAtfN_0kdYbxt800
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

37. Ray Angry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Tneg_0kdYbxt800
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

