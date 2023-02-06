Here's What Black Celebrities Wore To The 2023 Grammy Awards

You never know what to expect from the Grammys, and the Grammys fashion of 2023 is a prime example of that. were a few of the stars that walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023, at Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. At the 65th Grammy awards, Trevor Noah will host for his third consecutive year in 2023. He told AP that he feels a bit more comfortable with the gig than in previous years but he still gets the jitters. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO