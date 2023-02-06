Here's What Black Celebrities Wore To The 2023 Grammy Awards

Related
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
See the Fierce Fashions from the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Check out all the fashion photos and outfits from the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet.
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala
When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
These Bored Ben Affleck Memes Are The Best Part Of The 2023 Grammys
"Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin'."
Wardrobe Breakdown: Taylor Swift At The 65th GRAMMY Awards
Last night the stars gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the soundtracks of the year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lizzo and more celebrated music’s biggest night and enjoyed the ceremony in complete style!. I hear that Beyonce was running a bit late...
Kim Petras Accepted The Grammy Award For "Unholy" On Behalf Of Her And Sam Smith, And The Reasoning Behind It Was Lovely
"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award."
Beyoncé breaks all-time wins record but loses top awards at wide-open 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles won album of the year, Lizzo record of the year and Bonnie Raitt song of the year, while Beyoncé took home a record-breaking 32nd Grammy.
Grammys Fashion 2023: Doja Cat’s Latex Oil Slick, Lizzo’s Floral Cape & More Must-See Looks
You never know what to expect from the Grammys, and the Grammys fashion of 2023 is a prime example of that. were a few of the stars that walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023, at Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. At the 65th Grammy awards, Trevor Noah will host for his third consecutive year in 2023. He told AP that he feels a bit more comfortable with the gig than in previous years but he still gets the jitters. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of...
Beyoncé, Harry Styles, hip-hop history and everything else that went down at the Grammys
Read our live coverage of the 2023 Grammy Awards, as they happened.
Grammy Awards 2023: What to know, how to watch and more
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever?
Christina Applegate Explained Why The 2023 SAG Awards Will Likely Be Her "Last Awards Show As An Actor"
While she's received critical acclaim for the final season of Dead to Me, Christina Applegate also discussed why it took her months to watch it: "I don't like seeing myself struggling."
Harry Styles Criticized For Grammys Win After Connection to Awards Show Producer Revealed
Harry Styles fans are criticizing the singer's Grammys win after his connection to an executive producer for the awards show was revealed.
Brutally honest reviews of every 2023 Grammys performance, including Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Stevie Wonder
The Grammys brought us a stacked and uniformly strong line-up of performances from Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more. Here's how they ranked.
2023 Grammy Awards: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Brandi Carlile Among Big Winners
Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar were among the big winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Styles took home the top prize, winning Album of the Year for Harry’s House. The UK pop star also won Best Pop Vocal Album. Not to be...
Viola Davis Locks in EGOT Status at 2023 Grammy Awards
Viola Davis is officially an EGOT winner. The actress joined the elite EGOT club on Sunday night after she took home the prize for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording at the 2023 Grammy Awards for her work on Finding Me. An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award in their career. The addition of the trophy rounded out the multi-hyphenate performer’s EGOT punch card, making her the 18th person to achieve the feat. Davis joins recent EGOT winners Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Alan Menken, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who have...
Beyoncé Was Completely Unbothered at Her Grammys After Party
The Internet erupted in anger after Beyoncé lost Album of the Year to Harry Styles at the Grammys on Sunday night, with fans seemingly ready to burst out onto the streets and go all “Lemonade” on voters’ cars. Little did they know, that while they were posting their displeased reaction memes and rants on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, Beyoncé herself remained unbothered. The singer left the award show following her snub and floated into an after party, where she danced the night away in her Schiaparelli haute couture gown.
21 Celebs Who Worked For Other Celebrities Before They Became Household Names Themselves
Harrison Ford was working as a carpenter for director Francis Ford Coppola when George Lucas walked in. Harrison was hired to play Han Solo in Star Wars shortly after.
