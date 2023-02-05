More than 4,300 dead in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake

Read full article on original website
Ron Jenkins
6d ago
R.I.P and prayers for the family's and friends, Prayers for them to get what they need.
Newborn with umbilical cord still attached pulled alive from Syria earthquake rubble
A newborn with her umbilical cord still attached was miraculously pulled alive from rubble in Syria after a devastating earthquake flattened their home — killing her mom and the rest of her immediate family, a relative said. Extended family members discovered the infant as they trawled through the remnants of the home in the northern Syrian town of Jindayris in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. “We heard a voice while we were digging,” a relative, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Dramatic video shows building collapse in Turkey during deadly 7.8 quake
Harrowing footage emerged early Monday showing an apartment building in Turkey collapsing into a pile of rubble, sending terrified people running for their lives, during a monster magnitude-7.8 earthquake that hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. More than 2,300 people were killed and thousands were injured in the natural disaster that knocked down apartment blocks in Turkey and devastated cities in Syria that were already heavily damaged by years of war. Dramatic footage that was recorded in the daytime in the city of Sanliurfa in southeastern Turkey shows a seven-story building coming down as a result of the powerful tremors. In...
Turkey’s two-faced ‘sultan’ is no friend of the west. It’s time to play hardball
President Erdoğan’s increasingly hostile stance towards Nato and democratic principles can no longer go unpunished
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs
Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
Turkish mother, 33, breaks down in tears as British rescuers pull her and her son from under rubble
Serap Topal, 33, and her five-year-old son, Mehmet Hamza Topal, were trapped when their home in Kahramanmaras collapsed around them amid a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake
Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
earth.com
What should you do in the event of a nuclear explosion?
With around 12,700 nuclear warheads, produced by nine countries and currently distributed around the world, the threat of a nuclear explosion is always present. Add to this a war on the border of the European Union, and it does not seem out of place to ask the question: How should one shelter from a nuclear explosion?
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
msn.com
Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Turkey earthquake opened 190-mile-long fissure, satellite images show
Two enormous cracks in Earth's crust opened near the Turkish-Syrian border after two powerful earthquakes shook the region on Monday (Feb. 6), killing over 20,000 people.
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
