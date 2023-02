Grammys 2023: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet from Taylor Swift to Harry Styles

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is officially here , which means that celebrities are in the midst of making their way to the red carpet .

The prestigious music event, hosted by Trevor Noah , will see Hollywood’s biggest musicians showing off their different styles at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles on 5 February.

Artists nominated include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Beyonce and Adele. Find the full list of nominees here .

As many stars already arrived, they have officially debuted their eye-catching outfits, ranging from black tuxedos to bright pink dresses.

From Taylor Swift to Harry Styles, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Bebe Rexha

Rexha opted for a silk, bright pink gown, with a halter neckline and cut-out detail in the middle of it. She completed the look with a pair of matching gloves and had her blonde hair curled.

Doja Cat

The rapper wore a black latex dress with a train by Versace. She paired the one-shouldered dress with elbow length gloves. The “Woman” singer also made a statement with her winged eyeliner, black hoop earrings, and a black buzz cut wig.

Viola Davis

Davis, who just achieved EGOT status at this year’s event, opted for a multi-colored sequined, short-sleeved dress. She also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Benny Blanco

The singer went for an all denim look, consisting of a pair of shorts and pancho, both of which had colorful patterns on it. He also opted for a white ankle socks and black loafers.

Lizzo

Lizzo turned heads with her bright coat, covered in roses. She paired the look with matching gloves and silver rings. Underneath the jacket, she wore an orange gown with silver sequins on it.

Brandi Carlile

Carlile posed on the red carpet in a black, silk coat, which had sequins on the sleeves, and matching pants. The singer completed the look with a black tie, pink dress shirt, and combat boots.

Jessy Wilson

Wilson wore an all-white outfit, including a matching jacket and pants with multiple cutout details in them. She also opted for a white crop top and clutch.

Hannah Mounds

Mounds arrived at the event in a black and pink gown, with ruffles on the bottom of it. She also had a pair of black gloves on and a matching choker.

Dylan Mulvaney

The transgender rights activist posed in a red gown, with a halter neckline and cut-out detail on it. She paired the look with matching gloves, along with silver rings and dangly earrings.

Alisun

The singer wore a one-shoulder, gold dress, along with a matching purse and pair of heels. For accessories, Alisun chose silver earrings and a necklace.

Michelle Branch

Branch chose a black, long-sleeved dressed with sequins on the top of it. Her accessories were also all-black, including her shoes, purse, and sunglasses.

Amanda Gorman

Gorman wore an all-black, lace dress with a train. She completed the look with a gold choker and earrings.

Myles Frost

Frost opted for a black and gold jacket, covered with rhinestones, and black pants. He paired the outfit with black shoes and sunglasses.

Bonnie Raitt

The singer attended the event in a dark blue jacket, over a leather shirt. She also wore black pants, a long silver necklace, and hoop earrings.

Miguel

Miguel opted for a blue and white ombre, denim jacket, and a pair of light-washed jeans. He also wore the jacket, which had a hood attached to it, over a white shirt.

Rita Wilson

The actor wore a black, sparkled, feather dress. She paired the one-shoulder gown with a black, flower choker.

Blac Chyna

Chyna wore a black, sequined, leotard that covered her head. The outfit also had feathers coming out of it and included matching gloves.

Erick The Architect

The rapper wore a salmon tuxedp, along with his white sweater and gold necklace. He also opted for a fuzzy, salmon hat and grey shoes.

Sheryl Crow

Crow attended the event in a black gown with a slit and a pair of black heels. For accessories, she wore a chunky bracelet and ring, and had a silver purse in her hand.

Kelsea Ballerini

The singer wore a neon yellow gown, with a halter neckline and cutout detail in it. The outfit also had a matching train attached to it.

Kim Petras

Petras wore a short red gown, underneath a lace, matching veil. She posed in bright red lipstick, heels, and a large necklace with a red gemstone in it.

Sam Smith

Smith opted for a red dress and matching latex gloves. They also had a red hat with a veil on and sparkled cane in their hand.

Taylor Swift

Swift wore a dark blue crop top and skirt set, covered with silver sequins. The “Anti-Hero” singer also posed in large silver earrings, with purple jewels in them, and red lipstick.

Shania Twain

Twain attended the event in a look by Harris Reed, which featured a black and white, jacket, pants, and hat. She wore a black top underneath and had her hair dyed red.

Questlove

The musician wore a wool, grey and white jacket, over a black button down and pants. He also opted for black shoes.

Jack Harlow

Harlow posed at the event in all all tan tuxedo, along with black shoes and gloves.

Kacey Musgraves

The singer wore a light pink bodysuit, paired with a feathered, matching cape. She had her hair in an updo and a pair of silver studs on her ears.

Heidi Klum

The model wore a yellow gown with a deep v-neckline and fringes on the side of it. She also opted for gold heels and bracelets.

Amber Rose

Rose chose an all-black look, which featured an off-the-shoulder mini dress with a veil attached to the bottom of it. She also had black, leather wrist gloves, multiple silver necklaces, and sunglasses on.

Harry Styles

Styles wore a rainbow jumpsuit, with a deep V neck in it, and a pair of white shoes. He had multiple silver rings on and his nails painted white.

Fat Joe

The rapper wore an all red outfit, including a tuxedo and turtleneck. He also posed in pink sunglasses and shoes.

Anderson Paak

Paak chose a multi-coloured tuxedo, with a flower pattern on it, along with a white shirt. He also had red sunglasses and a green hat on.

Mary J Blige

Blige wore a silver dress, with cut-out details on the side of it, and a gold belt. She also chose silver boots, gold earrings, and had her dye blonde hair in a half-ponytail.

Trevor Noah

The Grammy Awards’ host opted for an all white shirt and jacket, completed with a black bowtie and pants.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Johnson chose an all gold-coloured tuxedo and two necklaces, while his wife posed in an ruffled, silver gown with a slit.

Cardi B and Offset

The rapper wore a blue gown, with a deep v-neck, which wrapped around her shoulder and head. The outfit also featured a cut-out detail on the side of it. Cardi B’s husband wore an all-white tuxedo and pair of black shoes.

Paris Hilton

The model wore a silver gown, which had sparkles all over and two cut-out details on the front of it. Hilton completed her look with her blonde hair in a half ponytail.

Anitta

Anitta wore an all black, strapless dress with a ruffled train at the bottom of it. She paired the look with silver rings, earrings, and a necklace.

Camila Cabello

Cabello posed on the red carpet in a white bra and black skirt with a slit. She also wore pearl earrings and black heels.

Queen Latifah

The rapper wore an all-black dress, with a floral pattern on it. She had her hair in an updo and a pair of emerald earrings on.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo, who is a presenter at the event, arrived in an all-black, lace, sheer, gown. She paired the spaghetti-strapped outfit with a black necklace.

H.E.R.

The singer opted for a black dress, which she paired with sunglasses and a red purse. She also wore red lipstick and silver necklaces.