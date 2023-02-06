ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona Sunday afternoon ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Action News was there as the team landed just before 5 p.m. ET.

Players greeted fans at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday morning before leaving to the airport.

"If you're going to Arizona, be loud like you always are. Go Birds!" head coach Nick Sirianni told the crowd. He was joined on stage by stars including Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jalen Hurts.

Fans feel confident in their chances to win it all.

"It's destiny. Just think, five years ago yesterday, we won our first Super Bowl. Five years ago today they came back and I was over at NovaCare welcoming them back and today I'm here," said Noreen Caden from Prospect Park.

Action News will be in Arizona all week covering the excitement leading up to Super Bowl 57. Sports director Ducis Rodgers will be joined by Action News anchors Sharrie Williams, Brian Taff and Christie Ileto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrB9o_0kdPJgyu00

