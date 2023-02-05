Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Petersen. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries. The investigation is ongoing with the...
1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries
An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
KWQC
TV6 Investigates: 2022 Davenport shots fired incidents lowest in 3 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shots fired incidents in Davenport were the lowest in 2022 compared to data from the previous three years, according to Freedom of Information Requests sent to the Davenport Police Department. In 2022, Davenport had 171 confirmed shots fire incidents, down from the 208 incidents reported in...
KCRG.com
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
KWQC
Burlington man arrested for possession of meth
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested on Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine, according to deputies. At approximately 9:38 a.m. deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Road, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found shortly later and stopped by an officer with the Burlington Police Department near Summer Street and Madison Avenue.
KWQC
Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire
ourquadcities.com
Driver rammed squad cars at Davenport Walgreens, police allege
Driver drank from liquor bottles, displayed knives, police allege. A 55-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday in a Walgreens parking lot. Robert Ware faces six felony counts of assault on persons in a certain occupation – use or display...
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
ourquadcities.com
Firefighter injured at Moline house fire
A firefighter was injured at a house fire in Moline on Sunday. It happened around 6:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street. A fully engulfed unattached garage spread to a duplex. Residents had exited the duplex before emergency crews arrived and firefighters had the fires under control in...
KWQC
Freight House attorney details embezzlement investigation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market is facing a felony charge and ten years in prison after police say she embezzled more than $10,000. Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Court documents state Beaman...
KWQC
QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Man arrested after assaulting deputy
An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Woman accused of hiding body now faces murder charge
A woman accused of concealing a body in a storage unit now faces more severe charges – including murder. In October 2022, detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with a body found in a Maquon, Ill., storage unit. Marcy L. Oglesby,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on drug warrants
An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for drug possession was arrested over the weekend when he was found driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Police stopped 28-year-old Jasper Washington of Dearborn Street Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Rundell Street and Sheridan Avenue because the Toyota Camry he was driving had an expired registration sticker. Once the outstanding warrants were discovered, Washington was searched and a large bag of marijuana was reportedly discovered in his pocket.
KWQC
Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new promotions, including the promotion of assistant fire chief. According to a media release from the City of Rock Island on Jan. 23, Fire Chief Graff announced: Battalion Chief Terry Smith has been promoted to the position of assistant fire chief, Captain Nicholas Thompson has been promoted to battalion chief, Lieutenant Jason Leemans has been promoted to captain, and Firefighter Darwin Burton has been promoted to lieutenant.
KCJJ
Second suspect arrested in robbery of jewelry from Iowa City residence
A second suspect has been arrested for an incident in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was allegedly stolen from an Iowa City residence. According to police, the victim reported about $20,000 in jewelry being stolen from her South Park Drive residence on November 17th. The home was undergoing a renovation project where two workers reportedly conspired to take the jewelry and sell it for profit.
