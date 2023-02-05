ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UTSA

Zlatarova Tabbed C-USA Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

DALLAS — Aleksandra Zlatarova was named Conference USA Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon. This is UTSA's first weekly accolade in six years. The last time a Roadrunner earned the award was Miriam Rosell Canudas on April 11, 2017. "I'm so happy for Aleks,"...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

Carreon, UTSA post top-10 finishes at Paradise Invitational

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Camryn Carreon tied for 10th place to guide the UTSA women's golf team to a tie for 10th at the Paradise Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at Osprey Point Golf Club (par 72/6,404 yards). Carreon entered the final round with a share of 15th after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

Carreon leads Roadrunners on day one of Paradise Invitational

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Camryn Carreon is in the top 15 individuals and the UTSA women's golf team is in ninth place after day one of the Paradise Invitational, which teed off Monday at Osprey Point Golf Club (par 72/6,404 yards). Carreon has a share of 15th after carding...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

