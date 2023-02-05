The Other Cunninghams: “Bloody Bill” Cunningham’s Loyalist Kin

While “Bloody Bill” Cunningham’s reputation and legend has found its way into the memory of the American Revolution in South Carolina, few remember that he was not the only Cunningham to find his way into the Loyalist ranks.

Three of “Bloody Bill’s” cousins also found themselves assisting the Loyalist cause in South Carolina, and like “Bloody Bill,” they each became a thorn in the side of the Patriot cause. While William “Bloody Bill” Cunningham was motivated out of a deep sense of revenge, the other Cunninghams were loyal to the British Crown primarily out of a sense of duty and attachment to the king.

Robert, Patrick, John and David Cunningham, like their cousin William, settled in the Ninety-Six district of South Carolina in the 1760s. At the dawn of the Revolution, like many families in the backcountry, the Cunninghams were divided in their loyalties. As stated in a previous column, William Cunningham started the war as a Patriot, but due to the treatment of his family, particularly his cousin Robert, and due to the murder of his epileptic brother by Patriot militia, William switched sides. His cousin Robert, however, began and ended the war as an ardent Loyalist, as did his brother Patrick.

In 1775, Patrick and Robert Cunningham were instrumental in organizing Loyalist resistance in the backcountry of South Carolina and orchestrated the capture of a large supply of gunpowder and supplies being transported into the area to aid local Patriots. Both were also involved in a series of engagements around the fortified settlement of Ninety-Six which was captured and recaptured by both sides numerous times. In 1776, many Loyalists in the backcountry signed a truce with Patriot forces at Ninety-Six. Robert Cunningham was one of those who refused to sign and continued to organize Loyalist regiments and openly criticize the Patriot cause. In November of 1776, Robert was captured while en route to Savannah and imprisoned in Charleston, despite an attempt by his brother Patrick to enable his escape. For the rest of the Revolutionary War, Robert Cunningham and his brother Patrick worked to organize Loyalist regiments for the British cause. While William Cunningham earned a reputation for cruelty and was widely reviled, his cousins earned the respect of their foes. Robert Cunningham was generally viewed as a capable and adept commander, and was respected and feared by the Patriots for his organizational talents.

After the war, Robert Cunningham was exiled to the Bahamas. Unlike many Loyalists, many being left to fend for themselves, he was given a large stipend and land grant by the British. He assisted in founding a settlement near Nassau on the island of New Providence as a home for Loyalist refugees. Robert’s three brothers, Patrick, John, and David, although staunch Loyalists throughout the war, were granted pardons by the Patriot government at the war’s end. All three remained in the Ninety-Six district of South Carolina and their descendants can still be found in the area to this day.