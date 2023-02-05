Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 02.07.23 (Bulls at Grizzlies)
The Chicago Bulls (26-27) complete the second half of a back-to-back this evening down in Memphis, taking on the Grizzlies (32-21) in the first of two games between them this season. The Bulls come in on a high note after thumping the San Antonio Spurs last night, 128-104, at the...
NBA
Pistons misfire from 3 as Tatum leads Celtics to win
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 111-99 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TROUBLE FROM THREE – The Pistons hung with a Boston team that brought the NBA’s best record (37-16) to Little Caesars Arena for a half despite being outscored by 21 points from the 3-point line. Then Jayson Tatum took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of his 34 points, and when the Pistons still couldn’t generate anything from the 3-point line their puncher’s chance appeared to land nothing but air. Yet after falling behind by 23 points late in the third quarter, they used Tatum’s brief absence to open the fourth quarter on a 14-3 run and eventually pull within six points. The big catalyst? After shooting 5 of 26 from the arc through three quarters, Killian Hayes hit three triples during the run. Ultimately, it was too much Tatum and too little perimeter punch that doomed the Pistons. They did a lot of things right – they limited their turnovers to nine and played good transition defense – but the differential from the 3-point line was a bridge too far. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 21 points in the final home game before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, which has featured his name prominently in the rumor mill though there is unanimity that the Pistons are only willing to listen and have set a high bar for offers for him and their other versatile scoring veteran, Alec Burks.
NBA
Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBA
"This Is A Basketball Community" | NBA All-Star Weekend To Showcase How Special The State Of Utah Truly Is
As a lifelong Jazz fan, Ryan Smith vividly remembers when Utah hosted the NBA All-Star game 30 years ago. Although he didn't attend the marquee events, Smith recalls the vibe that took over downtown Salt Lake City. With people visiting from all over the world hoping to get a glimpse of the best basketball players, the energy was so palpable that it forever left an impression on him.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
NBA
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week For the Second Consecutive Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second consecutive Player of the Week honor for Lillard and his third this season.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/6/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 6, 2023. New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson for a month and found out Sunday afternoon that Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas wouldn’t play vs. Sacramento. Trey Murphy...
NBA
2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results
The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
NBA
Two starters upgraded for Tuesday game vs. Hawks
ATLANTA (27-27, 8TH IN EAST) Dejounte Murray, AJ Griffin, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela. NEW ORLEANS (28-27, 9TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Larry Nance Jr.
NBA
'Showtime'-era Lakers embrace LeBron James as NBA's new scoring king
LOS ANGELES — The incident called for two accomplished NBA players to stand next to each other and then embrace. LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared many differences in how they became NBA stars and outspoken social activists with both their style of play and personality. Yet, they shared a stronger bond before and after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Shortly after James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the NBA’s all-time scoring record late in the third quarter, they became closer at least for a moment.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pistons
The Cavaliers are playing some of their best basketball of the season as they return home for a midweek matchup with the struggling Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland comes into tonight’s contest having won each of their last three – all by double-figures – including a 114-98 romp on Monday night in D.C., jumping on the Wizards from the opening tip, taking a 20-point edge at half and running it to 28 in the fourth quarter. All five starters tallied double-figures again and Jarrett Allen was the only one who logged more than 30 minutes as the Wine & Gold have strung together three straight for the first time since early January.
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
NBA Board of Governors approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury to ownership group led by Mat Ishbia
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to an ownership group led by Mat Ishbia, Chairman, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. The transaction is expected to close this week.
NBA
NBA App to broadcast 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup this weekend
Four championship teams from across the globe will square off this weekend in the Canary Islands for the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, brought to you live on the NBA App!. The tournament, held this Friday and Sunday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, will feature the G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers; Basketball Africa League victors U.S. Monastir; FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife and São Paulo, which took home the BCL for the Americas.
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises LeBron James' 'towering achievement'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by...
NBA
In season of ups and downs, Diallo a Pistons rock of reliability
The guy with a pretty compelling case as the Pistons best player over the past six weeks wasn’t in the rotation seven weeks ago. Explain that, Hamidou Diallo. “Stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” Diallo said after Monday’s loss to Boston when an emerging pattern held: The Pistons were a better team with Diallo on the floor than on the bench. “That’s been my mentality since I came in the league. Nothing’s been given to me. Everything’s been worked for.”
NBA
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
