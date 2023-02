NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana on Tuesday announced changes to its men’s and women’s basketball schedules in the Red River Athletic Conference. The Gold Rush and Gold Nuggets will travel Monday (Feb. 13) to Pineville, La., for a doubleheader at Louisiana Christian — women’s game at 5:30 p.m., men’s game at 7:30. These games were postponed Jan. 24 because of weather.

