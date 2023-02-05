Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Shenandoah Sentinel
HS BASKETBALL: Dawgs outlast Lady Devils on Senior Night, 36-29
SHENANDOAH – The Lady Devils entered senior night Monday seeking a spot in the District XI 2A playoffs, hosting Tri-Valley. The two squads exchanged the lead several times throughout the game. At the end of the first quarter, Shenandoah led 10-8, and maintained a similar margin at halftime, with...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
12 from northern Schuylkill named to PSU-Hazleton Dean’s List
HAZLETON, Luzerne County – More than 200 Penn State Hazleton students, including 12 from northern Schuylkill, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. To make dean’s list, students needed to earn a single-semester GPA of at least 3.5. Shenandoah. Gisely Nunez. Nazareth Paniagua-Perez.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
34 from area make Dean’s List at PSU-Schuylkill
To earn a dean’s list designation, students must end the semester with a 3.5 grade-point average or higher. The Shenandoah Sentinel is northern Schuylkill County’s news source, covering news and sports in and around Shenandoah, Ashland, Mahanoy City, Frackville, Nuremberg, and the surrounding areas.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Cooney identified as victim of Lost Creek #2 accident
LOST CREEK #2 – The victim of Monday night’s accident in this West Mahanoy Township village has been identified. Patrick Cooney, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle he was working on fell atop him when a jack malfunctioned. Firefighters from William Penn, Altamont, and...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
One killed in accident at West Mahanoy garage
LOST CREEK #2 – One person was killed when a vehicle he was working on fell atop him in a garage here Monday. Firefighters from William Penn, Altamont, and Mahanoy City responded to a home in the 100 block of Raven Run Road, between William Penn and Raven Run, around 6pm for the accident.
Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna County
The sub shop will open in Tunkhannock on February 8. People driving near Lane Hill Road in Tunkhannock have seen the signs announcing a Jersey Mike's Subs coming soon. The store is set to open on February 8.
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Incident near Shenandoah
The Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was called to an incident early Monday evening in West Mahanoy Township. Just after 6:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel from West Mahanoy Township and Mahanoy City were called to 121 Raven Run Road in Lost Creek for an incident involving a male trapped underneath a vehicle in a garage.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Basement fire damages Mahanoy row home
MAHANOY CITY – A row home in Mahanoy City was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 600 block of East Centre Street for a reported house fire just after 4am. Smoke was seen from the rear of a row of homes in that block...
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
Parents speak up on possible Berwick area school closure
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The fate of a Luzerne County elementary school remains uncertain. On Monday, dozens spoke out for the last time before a final decision is made by the school board. The possible closure of Nescopeck Elementary School has been discussed for a while now, but parents are still rallying together […]
Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Three of county’s largest trees are in Greater Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH – Three of Schuylkill County’s largest and oldest trees are in the Greater Shenandoah Area, and they predate any settlement in Pennsylvania’s Shenandoah Valley. Measured through Schuylkill County Conservancy’s Big Trees of Schuylkill County project, two trees in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Shenandoah Heights and...
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
State Police investigating hit-and-run in Ringtown
RINGTOWN – State Police at Frackville are investigating a hit-and-run in this borough. State Police released information on the Jan. 26 incident Tuesday. Troopers said the incident happened around 7:30pm in the 100 block of West Main Street as a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander was legally parked. An unidentified vehicle...
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
Comments / 0