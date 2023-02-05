ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern

MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
MALVERN, AR
THV11

Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month. The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open. Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard. Chamber Officials said...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions

Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onespiritblog.com

Grand Rounds Series Continues in Hot Springs

Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The second seminar will be Friday, February 27, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Sumaiya Sharif, M.D., PGY-2 will present about “Hepatorenal Syndrome.”...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Downtown Welcomes New Director

Dr. Marta Cieslak, until recently a visiting assistant professor at the Department of History at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the new director of UA Little Rock Downtown. “We are so pleased for Dr. Cieslak to join the team,” said Dr. Jess Porter, executive director...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

