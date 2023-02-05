Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
KATV
'Free unmetered parking:' City of Hot Springs considers eliminating free downtown parking
HOT SPRINGS (KATV) — The City of Hot Springs could soon eliminate free parking in the downtown area based on a survey conducted by a consulting company called Walker Consultants. The deputy city manager, Lance Spicer said plans for this downtown implementation project are not finalized. According to Spicer,...
Skating banana becomes a-peel-ing new fixture in Little Rock’s Murray Park
If you head out to Murray Park, you'll be greeted by a skating banana sculpture called “On a Roll”.
Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month. The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer...
KARK
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open. Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard. Chamber Officials said...
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
KATV
Little Rock Code Enforcement inspects Big Country Chateau with administrative warrant
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Code Enforcement, Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock Fire Department showed up to Big Country Chateau on Tuesday morning to conduct inspections. City Attorney Alan Jones said code enforcement went in with an administrative warrant to do top to bottom inspections of...
Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions
Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
CoorsTek unveils new Benton technical academy
CoorsTek is hoping to keep their employees for the long haul, opening the "CoorsTek Academy" to give workers the tools they need to succeed.
The O’Jays to bring final tour to Simmons Bank Arena
R&B group The O’Jays will bring their final tour to the Little Rock metro this April.
Police search for missing Little Rock teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
onespiritblog.com
Grand Rounds Series Continues in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The second seminar will be Friday, February 27, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Sumaiya Sharif, M.D., PGY-2 will present about “Hepatorenal Syndrome.”...
Kait 8
Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Conversation erupts on social media after meteor sighting in Arkansas
Conversations electrified on social media Tuesday morning after a meteor soared across the sky in central Arkansas.
Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Downtown Welcomes New Director
Dr. Marta Cieslak, until recently a visiting assistant professor at the Department of History at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the new director of UA Little Rock Downtown. “We are so pleased for Dr. Cieslak to join the team,” said Dr. Jess Porter, executive director...
tourcounsel.com
McCain Mall | Shopping mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas
McCain Mall is shopping mall located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and is the largest mall in the Little Rock Metro and third largest enclosed mall in Arkansas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, and Regal Cinemas.
Comments / 1