MESA, Ariz. — The WM Phoenix Open is living up to its name. Ahead of the first round of this weekend's tournament at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course, Waste Not -- a valley nonprofit dedicated to eliminating waste and hunger -- announced that it will be distributing any unused food from the event to Arizonans experiencing hunger. This marks the seventh time that Waste Not will be teaming with the tournament, which has been recognized as the largest zero-waste sporting event in the world.

MESA, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO