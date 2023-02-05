Read full article on original website
Dana Shorter
3d ago
Went last Saturday and it was so sad. The mall was dead. Hardly anything there anymore. But got three dresses for Valentines dance for under $80. They were each 30% off at Boscov‘s. And I thought Christiana mall was bigger than Dover?
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
tourcounsel.com
Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey
Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WBOC
'Egg-flation' May Be Driving Consumers to Farmers Markets Instead of the Grocery Store
Twin Post Farm has seen an uptick in people buying their eggs at the Camden Farmers Market. People in Salisbury seem to be flocking there, rather than the aisles of a grocery store.
archpaper.com
Longwood Gardens adds a du Pont estate in Delaware to its collection
Philadelphia botanic garden Longwood Gardens has just acquired Granogue, a massive historic estate in Delaware. The 505-acre estate in New Castle County, Delaware was once the home of Irénée du Pont, Jr., a descendent of DuPont chemical company founder Éleuthère Irénée du Pont. In the early 20th century, the elder Irénée du Pont hired Alfred Spahr to build a Colonial Revival house that was used by the family for generations. Today, the farmland, forest, pasture, and meadows of Granogue comprise one of the last parcels of unprotected open space in the Brandywine River Corridor.
Cape Gazette
Blue Diamond railroad lasts only six months
A Cape Gazette subscriber recently shared this historical item showing a train schedule effective July 1, 1965. On that date, the Blue Diamond took its maiden voyage on the Pennsylvania Railroad from Delmar north to Wilmington. The two-car train was pulled by a Baldwin diesel electric locomotive engineered by Chester L. Nibblett of Laurel. The train left Delmar at 5:56 a.m. and arrived in Wilmington by 8:20 a.m. Stops were made in Laurel, Seaford, Bridgeville, Harrington, Dover, Clayton and Middletown. At 5:20 p.m., the Blue Diamond returned on the same route, arriving in Delmar at 7:44 p.m.
ourcommunitynow.com
Maryland Mansions: A Waterfront Manor Home for $5.2M
When it comes to luxurious waterfront living, this rambling Maryland estate has it all. Close your eyes and think about what you'd need to create the ultimate dream home. Are incredible waterfront views and a deepwater dock on your list? What about a wine cellar and your own personal tavern? Look no further; this is the listing for you.
WGMD Radio
Cops & Coffee in Rehoboth Beach Tuesday, Feb 7
Delaware State Police from Troop 7 in Lewes invite you to a Cops and Coffee on Tuesday from 9 to 10am at Surf Bagel Midway on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. Troop 7 staff will be available to answer questions, address concerns, and chat with neighbors. Everyone is welcome.
pennrecord.com
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
LANCASTER – A Delaware man alleges he suffered a case of food poisoning after dining at a Lancaster franchise location of Texas Roadhouse last summer, and is seeking legal damages as a result. Robert Lawrence of Newark, Del. filed suit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on...
Cape Gazette
Rental townhomes eyed on Route 9
A proposed duplex project near Georgetown would be a market-rate rental community without apartments. However, to build the project, Sussex County officials must first approve an amendment to the county comprehensive plan’s future land-use map. The 51-acre parcel is designated as a commercial area and the developer is seeking a change to a developing area to allow for residential development.
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
Cape Gazette
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth planning set to review Atlantic Crowne, again
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission is set to get its first look at the new version of the Atlantic Crowne Hotel during a concept review Friday, Feb. 10. The Cape Gazette first reported Rehoboth hotelier Gene Lankford, who also owns the Atlantic Sands Hotel and Breakers Hotel, was bringing back this Baltimore Avenue project Jan. 20. The city published a notice Jan. 31 for the concept review.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
Cape Gazette
Work underway at Lewes Brewing Co.
Work is now in progress to build Lewes Brewing Co. on Savannah Road in Lewes. The site plan for the small brewery was approved in October 2021. Owners Christine and Dave Jones plan to use the four existing buildings on the 0.63-acre parcel. The brewery operation and tasting room will be in the westernmost building on the site. Plans show an L-shaped bar and a small indoor seating area. It will be complemented with an outdoor patio.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z approves site, amenities plans
At its Jan. 26 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the following plans:. A final site plan for Covered Bridge Inn, a wedding and special events venue, which consists of a 5-bedroom bed-and-breakfast inn, three barns, a maintenance building, patio, innkeeper's office and apartment, grassed event area and parking along Fisher Road near Lewes.
