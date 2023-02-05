Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Another major retail store closing in Temecula
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its California store locations in Temecula. Read on to learn more. Local sources recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Temecula would be closing permanently next month.
tourcounsel.com
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California
Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
First Surfin’ Chicken Location Heading to San Diego in March
Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Installing Multiple Locations in Southern California Walmart Stores
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
Frustrated La Jolla resident repaints stairway ‘in ill repair’
Dilapidated stairs at Windansea Beach are getting a facelift, but it’s not the city putting in the work.
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
The Pendry Hotel to Bring Luxury to Newport Beach
The location will be under the leadership of General Manager David Hoffman
$4.8M+ could go to SD County over tax default properties
At least 448 tax default properties will be up for auction, most of them timeshares, potentially bringing millions of dollars for San Diego County.
'Trapped' | Broken elevator leaves Lemon Grove seniors stuck in apartments
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of San Diego seniors have been trapped in their apartment buildings for more than a week. Residents in the building told CBS 8 the elevator has been out of service since Jan. 28, and many use wheelchairs and walkers and can’t navigate the stairs.
foxla.com
California super bloom visitors warned to stay away or face citations
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The beautiful, rare phenomenon known as "super bloom" could return to Lake Elsinore for the first time since 2019, but authorities have issued a stark warning that's all but bright for those wanting to flock to Walker Canyon for some pictures. "We understand that while it's...
Unstable bluffs at San Elijo campground take several campsites offline
ENCINITAS, Calif. — After recent storms, San Elijo State Beach has suffered major erosion, causing damage on the south end of the beach campgrounds. To keep the public safe, park rangers taped off the areas around the unstable bluffs. A few of the sites have been removed from the camping reservation system until a full assessment of the damage can be done.
Citrus tree disease found in Rancho Bernardo; quarantine zone expanded
The disease, known as Huanglongbing, is a major threat to San Diego's $115 million annual citrus crop.
coolsandiegosights.com
Swinging Friar at Chula Vista’s Vogue Theater!
San Diego Padres mascot the Swinging Friar is hanging out in Chula Vista!. You can find him on a construction wall in front of the historic Vogue Theater, which is now undergoing its big renovation. The Swinging Friar was painted by Ground Floor Murals. The temporary wall includes other bits...
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions.
KPBS
An Escondido reptile sanctuary tries to stay afloat against rising utility costs
Cold-blooded animals that require heating lamps are jacking up the heating bill for the EcoVivarium in Escondido. They are a nonprofit living museum that rescues reptiles, amphibians and arthropods. Most, if not all, of these animals, require electricity in one form or another for their enclosures. “Now our (San Diego...
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
NBC San Diego
Citrus Disease Forces Fruit Quarantine for Residents in Rancho Bernardo
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area of Rancho Bernardo after a citrus tree disease was discovered during routine inspections. The disease known as, Huanglongbing, or HLB, isn't harmful to humans or animals, but it can cause citrus trees to...
2 San Diego bars among top US speakeasies, according to Yelp
Your next favorite bar could be hidden in plain sight!
iheart.com
The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego
At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
3 San Diego restaurants considered among 'Most Romantic' in US
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable released its list of their 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023 -- and three San Diego eateries are getting tons of love from reviewers.
Comments / 0