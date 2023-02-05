ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

tourcounsel.com

Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California

Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Unstable bluffs at San Elijo campground take several campsites offline

ENCINITAS, Calif. — After recent storms, San Elijo State Beach has suffered major erosion, causing damage on the south end of the beach campgrounds. To keep the public safe, park rangers taped off the areas around the unstable bluffs. A few of the sites have been removed from the camping reservation system until a full assessment of the damage can be done.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Swinging Friar at Chula Vista’s Vogue Theater!

San Diego Padres mascot the Swinging Friar is hanging out in Chula Vista!. You can find him on a construction wall in front of the historic Vogue Theater, which is now undergoing its big renovation. The Swinging Friar was painted by Ground Floor Murals. The temporary wall includes other bits...
CHULA VISTA, CA
iheart.com

The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego

At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA

