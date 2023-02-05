Read full article on original website
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations ManagerOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Popular national wine bar and eatery expands in SWFL, seeks to hire 100 people
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is opening its second Southwest Florida location, this one in Fort Myers. The new spot for the popular wine bar and eatery, scheduled to open this spring on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway, joins a sister location in Naples and is store No. 55 companywide. Other Cooper’s Hawk locations are in Sarasota and Tampa.
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
Statewide pool service firm makes splash with Naples acquisition
A Miami-area pool service company is expanding to Southwest Florida, with an acquisition of a Naples company. Florida City-based Pool Centurion Group has acquired Naples Pool Service, according to a statement. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Naples Pool Service, the release states, was founded in 1969. It provides pool maintenance...
National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida
National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
Availability and prices of homes in Naples
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:6443d5b027070752b6a371eb Player Element ID: 6319956986112. Home values in Naples, according to Zillow, are up nearly 30% from last year. Collier County realtor Nick Sweat told WINK News that May...
Popular Fort Myers Beach restaurant opening new location in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The owners of La Ola Surfside Restaurant are bringing the beach to Bell Tower in Fort Myers. The original La Ola restaurant in the Times Square area of Fort Myers Beach was wiped out by Hurricane Ian. For months, the restaurant was only able to stay open in a food truck. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location since the storm.
FlixBus to move Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall
FlixBus intercity bus service will move its Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall beginning Thursday. Fort Myers is a stop along three major FlixBus lines in Florida. St. Petersburg to Miami operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and includes stops at Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport. The second line runs all week from Orlando International Airport to downtown Miami with stops at University of Central Florida, Orlando International Drive, University of South Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Miami International Airport and downtown Miami. The third line operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and runs from Miami International Airport to Tallahassee with stops in Hollywood, Naples, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Sarasota, Tampa and Gainesville.
Uline looking for Collier County employees
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:7c504c063a52b8559aa10db8 Player Element ID: 6319945340112. The shipping warehouse is almost ready to start running, and they need workers to help. Uline is holding two hiring events in Southwest Florida....
Cape Coral Pride to continue family-friendly events amid lawmaker’s plans to punish drag shows
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is following through on his plan to punish groups who expose kids to drag shows. The governor is attempting to revoke the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation’s liquor licenses for a drag show held in December. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Florida lawmaker aims to criminalize...
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
Buff City Soap expands in Southwest Florida
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:54956297ff4f14f7c20210d2 Player Element ID: 6319902297112. Buff City Soap, a North Texas-based brand, expanded to four locations in Southwest Florida. Three of them are owned by Jeff and Christine Robinson,...
Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023
Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
Can Lee County afford a $200 million Cape Coral Bridge Revamp Project?
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County may currently have $75 million of outstanding debt for three bridges, but officials are still planning to reconstruct the 60-year-old Cape Coral Bridge. Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said, “You only have to drive over the bridge once between the hours of 7...
From Estero to Waco: SWFL cult may have bigger influence than once thought
ESTERO, Fla. (WBBH) – Alongside U.S. 41 and the Estero River, in a busy, ever-growing area, there’s one place that remains unchanged. It’s a place trapped in time. It’s what remains of the cult that once called the area home. “In 1894, a man named Cyrus...
Stock Development plans 443-home community in Collier County
Stock Development is planning a 443-home community east of Collier Boulevard, across from Naples National Golf Club, less than two miles south of Interstate 75 in Collier County. Caymas Naples will feature single-family and estate homes built by Stock Luxury Homes and Stock Custom Home. In addition, Pulte Homes will offer homes on 52-foot-wide homesites. Consisting of 780 acres, half of which are lakes and preserves, Caymas will be home to homes ranging in size from 2,400 to more than 4,000 square feet. Sales for the lakefront community are scheduled to begin later this year, while work on its infrastructure is underway.
Local agency proposes incentive program for businesses in South Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is proposing a Facade Improvement Program for businesses in the South Cape. It’s an incentive program to encourage property and business owners to improve exterior appearances of their buildings and storefronts. “If the outside is beautiful, it’s...
14 Romantic Spots In Fort Myers For Valentine’s Day
14 Romantic Spots In Fort Myers For Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, just about a week away. According to National Day Calendar, Valentine’s Day began as St. Valentine’s Day, a liturgical celebration of one or more early Christian saints named Valentinus. February 14th first became associated with romantic love during the High Middle Ages as the tradition of courtly love was then flourishing. During 18th century England, this day evolved into an occasion in which lovers expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, and sending Valentine cards.
Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales
Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
North Naples office building sells for $10M
Buffalo Grove Venture LLC purchased a 36,149-square-foot office building at 1185 Immokalee Road, units 100, 200, 210 and 300, in North Naples from Naples 9 LLC for $10 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies represented the seller, and Lorenzo Marrone of CTK City Properties represented the buyer.
City of Cape Coral asks residents to replace fallen fences to prevent drownings
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pieces of fences are still found across many Cape Coral yards. However, the city wants people to replace them soon. The city said they need to be replaced for safety measures, even if it’s a temporary mesh fence. Their major concern is drownings. They...
