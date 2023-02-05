ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Popular national wine bar and eatery expands in SWFL, seeks to hire 100 people

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is opening its second Southwest Florida location, this one in Fort Myers. The new spot for the popular wine bar and eatery, scheduled to open this spring on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway, joins a sister location in Naples and is store No. 55 companywide. Other Cooper’s Hawk locations are in Sarasota and Tampa.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Statewide pool service firm makes splash with Naples acquisition

A Miami-area pool service company is expanding to Southwest Florida, with an acquisition of a Naples company. Florida City-based Pool Centurion Group has acquired Naples Pool Service, according to a statement. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Naples Pool Service, the release states, was founded in 1969. It provides pool maintenance...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida

National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Availability and prices of homes in Naples

Home values in Naples, according to Zillow, are up nearly 30% from last year. Collier County realtor Nick Sweat told WINK News that May...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FlixBus to move Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall

FlixBus intercity bus service will move its Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall beginning Thursday. Fort Myers is a stop along three major FlixBus lines in Florida. St. Petersburg to Miami operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and includes stops at Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport. The second line runs all week from Orlando International Airport to downtown Miami with stops at University of Central Florida, Orlando International Drive, University of South Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Miami International Airport and downtown Miami. The third line operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and runs from Miami International Airport to Tallahassee with stops in Hollywood, Naples, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Sarasota, Tampa and Gainesville.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Uline looking for Collier County employees

The shipping warehouse is almost ready to start running, and they need workers to help. Uline is holding two hiring events in Southwest Florida....
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease

The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buff City Soap expands in Southwest Florida

Buff City Soap, a North Texas-based brand, expanded to four locations in Southwest Florida. Three of them are owned by Jeff and Christine Robinson,...
FORT MYERS, FL
espnswfl.com

Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023

Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Stock Development plans 443-home community in Collier County

Stock Development is planning a 443-home community east of Collier Boulevard, across from Naples National Golf Club, less than two miles south of Interstate 75 in Collier County. Caymas Naples will feature single-family and estate homes built by Stock Luxury Homes and Stock Custom Home. In addition, Pulte Homes will offer homes on 52-foot-wide homesites. Consisting of 780 acres, half of which are lakes and preserves, Caymas will be home to homes ranging in size from 2,400 to more than 4,000 square feet. Sales for the lakefront community are scheduled to begin later this year, while work on its infrastructure is underway.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
espnswfl.com

14 Romantic Spots In Fort Myers For Valentine’s Day

14 Romantic Spots In Fort Myers For Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, just about a week away. According to National Day Calendar, Valentine’s Day began as St. Valentine’s Day, a liturgical celebration of one or more early Christian saints named Valentinus. February 14th first became associated with romantic love during the High Middle Ages as the tradition of courtly love was then flourishing. During 18th century England, this day evolved into an occasion in which lovers expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, and sending Valentine cards.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales

Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples office building sells for $10M

Buffalo Grove Venture LLC purchased a 36,149-square-foot office building at 1185 Immokalee Road, units 100, 200, 210 and 300, in North Naples from Naples 9 LLC for $10 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies represented the seller, and Lorenzo Marrone of CTK City Properties represented the buyer.
NAPLES, FL

