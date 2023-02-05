ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimalu, HI

mauinow.com

Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark

Power was restored to all customers in the Kīhei area by 4:35 p.m. The cause is being assessed. Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hawai`i Island: Number 3

If you're in the South Kohala area looking for a place for a casual lunch, check out Number 3 at Mauna Kea Resort. The golf club restaurant offers simple, satisfying food. My go-to is the BLTA - bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. It's nothing fancy, but yummy and hits the spot.
addictedtovacation.com

Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii

If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Valentine's Day events happening in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Celebrate with the ones you love this Valentine's Day with events around Hawaii! Couples, families, and singles -- see events for everyone to share the Aloha. OAHU.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas

Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows

Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
HAWAII STATE

