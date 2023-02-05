Read full article on original website
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
mauinow.com
Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark
Power was restored to all customers in the Kīhei area by 4:35 p.m. The cause is being assessed. Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Traveling agricultural declaration form moving to digital
Whether you're a visitor or returning kamaaina, anyone flying to the islands is supposed to fill out an agricultural declaration form. It can be a hassle, especially if you don't have a pen. However, we've learned those forms could soon be going digital.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hawai`i Island: Number 3
If you're in the South Kohala area looking for a place for a casual lunch, check out Number 3 at Mauna Kea Resort. The golf club restaurant offers simple, satisfying food. My go-to is the BLTA - bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. It's nothing fancy, but yummy and hits the spot.
addictedtovacation.com
Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii
If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
traveltomorrow.com
Hawaii tourists might have to pay a ‘green fee’ for visiting the island’s landmark spots
Hawaii is considering introducing a tourism “green fee” for people visiting key landmarks and locations to safeguard the state’s natural beauties—and the proposal is getting strong local support. Last year, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green campaigned on creating a “climate impact fee” of about $50 per tourist...
KITV.com
Valentine's Day events happening in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Celebrate with the ones you love this Valentine's Day with events around Hawaii! Couples, families, and singles -- see events for everyone to share the Aloha. OAHU.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas
Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person.
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows
Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant
The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!.
Hawaii couple spreads aloha to care homes through music
The Youngs have been performing together at different care homes for the past nine years, making about six visits per month. And their formula for success is really simple.
‘Return to Home’ bill aims to send out-of-state houseless individuals back home
The state says homelessness continues to be one of Hawaii's most challenging social problems. As resources for human services continue to be limited, a push at the Legislature aims to return out-of-state houseless individuals back to their homes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!
The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay.
